Kentucky target Aden Starling decommits from Georgia

The June recruiting blitz is right around the corner. Kentucky is expected to host over 50 prospects in the 2027 class for official visits over three weekends. One of the targets expected to make the trek to Lexington just backed off a five-month commitment.

Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek wide receiver Aden Starling has decommitted from Georgia.

The Metro Houston native is the No. 644 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. Starling is a top-100 wide receiver prospect and a top-100 player in Texas. This prospect committed to Georgia in December but decided to back off that pledge on Thursday. Some other schools have continued to recruit Starling.

Kentucky’s staff was doing in the Lone Star State in January and stopped in to see Aden Starling. The Cats also got an official visit locked in with this three-star wideout for the June 19-21 weekend. Ole Miss also has a June official visit scheduled with Starling. Arkansas and LSU are also making a big push for this wideout.

Recruiting never stops. A busy summer is right around the corner for the Kentucky football program.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class