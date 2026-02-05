After a career night vs. Oklahoma, Collin Chandler's confidence continues to grow

Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison stole the show in Kentucky’s 94-78 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night, but Collin Chandler deserves plenty of his own flowers.

Chandler was terrific against the Sooners, notching a career-high-tying 18 points in what was the Wildcats’ seventh victory over their previous eight outings. Across his 34 minutes of action (also tying a career best), the sophomore guard added three rebounds and three assists to his stat line.

But most importantly, his outside shot was falling. Chandler went 4-8 from deep, hitting a pair of catch-and-shoot bombs and two more stepbacks.

“It shows you how good of a shooter he is to be able to catch and shoot off the move like that,” Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser said of Chandler. “Some guys can’t shoot off the move like that.”

Chandler actually missed his first three looks from distance before getting the fourth one to fall. But one make was all he needed to find his groove. It’s also the perfect indicator of where he’s at mentally with his game right now. Good shooters don’t worry about the last shot, only the next one.

“I know my confidence is good when I’m hunting another one,” Chandler said.

What do we think of "Captain Clutch" as a nickname for Collin Chandler, #BBN? https://t.co/V4eSMvkBQB — KSR (@KSRonX) February 5, 2026

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster season for Chandler thus far, but he’s still on his way up the tracks right now, the top of the hill nowhere in sight. He’s only getting better.

Ever since Kentucky’s 18-point comeback win over LSU on the road, where he hit Malachi Moreno with a full-court pass for a buzzer-beating jumper, something has clicked for the Utah native. Chandler has made big play after big play during Kentucky’s recent winning stretch. On the TV broadcast, Tom Hart even honored him with the title of Captain Clutch after his first triple dropped in against Oklahoma. Chandler is up to a 40 percent (42-104) clip from deep for the season.

“He’s a prime example in believing in Coach (Mark) Pope‘s system,” Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart said. “It’s his second year, he’s real comfortable, he’s grown, he’s matured. He was on his Mormon mission for two years, so he’s got his legs back under him… I’m just happy the world gets to see Collin Chandler play at a high level. We need him.”

Chandler has now hit double-figures in five of his last six outings. It was just a couple of weeks ago that he poured in his first career-high of 18 points against Texas. Dating back to the LSU win, he’s 16-36 (44.4 percent) from deep and is grabbing four boards per game. Injuries to teammates have helped push him back to being a full-time starter, but he’s fully earned the position he’s in right now.

And Kentucky is reaping the benfits through the win column.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.