After hitting rock bottom, Kentucky has put itself in a position to win the SEC with Tennessee sweep

There is an admirable level of delusion and irrational expectation that comes with being a member of Big Blue Nation. It’s part of the initiation process when you join the family, why other coaches in the SEC say it’s far and away the best job in the league — because this **** matters here. At Kentucky, you can’t move the goal posts or cushion your fall when things don’t go as planned. It’s a pass/fail job, sink or swim. That standard of excellence is what allows you to turn away thousands for a sold-out introductory press conference with 20K strong, but also what keeps you grounded and holds you accountable by booing you off the floor in a 35-point beatdown in Nashville. It goes both ways, like it or not.

Even the most optimistic, sunshine-pumping fan would tell you this season didn’t live up to that standard early on, starting 9-6 overall and 0-2 in the SEC with the injury situation nothing short of a disaster. Not only were there questions about this roster being capable of a turnaround with postseason doubts creeping in, but there were also very loud Mark Pope critics wondering if his time in Lexington would be cut short sooner than anyone expected coming off his promising debut campaign.

Their response? An 8-3 league record, currently ranked second and controlling their destiny for a double-bye with next week’s matchup in Gainesville deciding sole possession of first place. Could you imagine saying those words coming out of that Missouri loss exactly one month ago? The Cats have won eight of nine with five Quad 1 wins, the latest confirming a regular season sweep against their biggest SEC rival — their third in four years.

After hitting rock bottom in early January, this Kentucky team is playing like one of the hottest in college basketball with the door to a league title inexplicably cracked open and there for the taking. A group fairly described as gutless and relatively unlikable is now among the nation’s gutsiest with fans falling in love right before our very eyes, regularly turning unthinkable deficits into miraculous comebacks that have somehow become normalized. The latest created an all-time environment with the finish matching the hype, clawing back from down 14 at the break to pull off the largest Rupp Arena halftime comeback in school history.

Otega Oweh is your SEC Player of the Year

It doesn’t happen without TegaTron himself, who wakes up in double figures at this point, now up to 57 such performances in 60 total appearances as a Wildcat. To take it a step further, he’s now gone for 20-plus in 11 of his last 15 games, this time finishing with 21 points on 10-17 shooting with four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

He wasn’t proud of himself defensively in the first half as Nate Ament (19) and Ja’Kobi Gillespie (14) combined for 33 points, but he’s also the only real reason Kentucky didn’t totally drown early, going for 12 points on 6-9 shooting. Then he added another nine after the break while picking it up on the other end — he held Gillespie to one point on 0-6 shooting after switching off Ament — attacking the glass and coming up with the biggest assist of the game. Oweh is just so consistent and reliable, owning his role as a legitimate superstar in the conference and backing up his status as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year.

Tell me plays like this don’t scream SEC POY — or Michael Jordan, for that matter.

Circus shot by Otega Oweh pic.twitter.com/BC5lW0xpKi — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) February 8, 2026

Don’t take this stuff for granted, folks. Mr. OO is a special talent whose time in Lexington is quickly coming to a close, so enjoy this final stretch of excellence.

“It’s unbelievable what he does. It’s really incredible,” Pope said. “… He brings it every night. He is just a warrior, his competitive spirit continues to grow. He’s putting together a season. I don’t know, he’s got to be somewhere in pretty exclusive company with what he’s doing in SEC play right now. It’s unbelievable how consistent he is. It’s pretty special.”

Captain Clutch throws his sharpest dagger

The best pass of the game from Oweh led to the biggest shot of the game for Collin Chandler, whipping it through multiple defenders to find the sophomore guard wide open on the right wing with 33 seconds to go. That dagger turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead — the go-ahead bucket, setting up the 74-71 win. It’s just what he does, which is why ESPN’s Tom Hart gave him the Captain Clutch nickname during the Oklahoma win earlier in the week.

Full-court pass to Malachi Moreno at LSU

Steal and assist to Otega Oweh at Tennessee

14-point second half vs. Texas

3-pointer to put Kentucky up six with 47 seconds left vs. Ole Miss

Turnaround jumper to put Cats up eight with 1:14 to go at Arkansas

Career-high 18 points on 4-8 from three vs. Oklahoma

3-pointer to take a two-point lead with 33 seconds left vs. Tennessee

After drilling that shot, Oweh looked Chandler in the eye during the next timeout and told him, well, the truth.

“I said, ‘You a bad mother******, boy. You’re cold, bruh. This is like the third, fourth time — I don’t even know — he’s done something clutch. I just told him, ‘You bad, you serious.’”

He’d finish with nine points on 3-6 from three, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes, but it’s that single make that had Big Blue Nation caving in the Rupp Arena roof.

Add it to the @collinchand13r list of clutch moments. pic.twitter.com/XaGhX27AkE — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 8, 2026

A second-half defensive shutdown

The reason Kentucky needed a 14-point comeback was that Tennessee’s two leading scorers, Nate Ament (19) and Ja’Kobi Gillespie (14) combined for 33 total points on 12-20 shooting and 8-14 from three in the first half. That’s how many points the Wildcats scored as an entire team in those 20 minutes.

Pope talked about swapping Oweh for Chandler at halftime, putting the former on Gillespie and the latter on Ament. That adjustment clearly worked, those two combining for 11 points (3-12 FG) as the Volunteer offense came to a screeching halt. They would go on to shoot a putrid 6-30 overall and 0-6 from three in the second half, scoring just .800 points per possession compared to 1.382 in the first.

Some of it was the Volunteers’ talent, some of it was the Wildcats’ lack of discipline, simply leaving shooters open in the first half to allow an 8-15 start from deep.

“To take this team, which is a terrific offensive team with elite-level talent and hold them to 37% from the field is a major accomplishment,” Pope said. “Our goal is to hold teams at 39%. We have not had a ton of success at that and that’s a pretty ambitious goal but when you hold a team to 37%, you are going to win most times.”

Rupp Arena pushes Cats across the finish line

Defensive intensity and execution improved tremendously in the second half, but it doesn’t hurt having the most passionate fanbase in college basketball on your side, either. That certainly forced some misses when the game got tight for the Volunteers.

So much went into this day, starting with the denim throwbacks and the return of so many Wildcat legends from the 1996 championship team, plus Devin Booker’s exclusive sneaker release in Lexington. A lot was riding on Kentucky to perform at a high level for all of the other stuff going on, let alone their own push for SEC seeding and big-picture momentum. Fortunately for these Cats, those two things worked together for the ultimate feel-good win, and Big Blue Nation is to thank for a lot of it.

In fact, Pope says they likely fall short without the crowd pushing them across the finish line.

“Probably don’t win this game without BBN in the gym, just being honest,” he said. “Like, BBN, the volume of this place — the gym was electric tonight. BBN was on it. I don’t know if people had been partying for four hours before the game, but it was great in the gym. And that’s exhausting as an opponent to not just withstand the push of our play, but also this crowd.

“I think it’s really hard, and they certainly contributed to the second-half woes for Tennessee.”

Pope deserves a ton of credit for this emotional response

The second-year coach already called this an “incredibly emotionally taxing season” back in mid-January coming off Moreno’s buzzer-beater down in Baton Rouge. These Wildcats have taken real lumps all year, dating back to the preseason, with some self-inflicted and others out of their control. For Pope specifically, the guy who could do and say no wrong last season couldn’t get out of his own way this time around. And right when they’d seemingly find something that worked, another setback was there to derail the train again.

To his credit, though, the dude has thrown some timely haymakers to prove he’s not going down without a fight. They’ve come in the most emotional moments of the season, too, earning four wins against Rick Pitino, John Calipari and Rick Barnes (twice) — all coaches with over 850 career wins individually and direct ties to Pope or the Kentucky program and fanbase.

He could’ve collapsed in Catlanta taking on his old mentor, or in round two of Pope vs. Coach Cal, knowing how that first one went in Lexington last season. He swept Barnes in the regular season last year, but took one on the chin in the Sweet 16. How would he respond in that first Knoxville meeting — and then in the follow-up battle in Lexington with the Volunteers looking for revenge, plus the denim uniforms and his former teammates in attendance?

Pope helped dig the hole this season, but to his credit, he’s right there with his guys climbing out. Now, they’ve all put themselves in a legitimate position to make a run at the SEC title, something that seemed unfathomable not too long ago.

These Cardiac Cats may just have the goods after all.