Former Kentucky punter Aidan Laros selected by Ottawa Redbloacks in CFL Global Draft

Many Kentucky players are now officially beginning their pro football journeys after draft weekend rolled through. There were Day 3 picks and undrafted free agent signings. Now each player is attempting to find a home on an NFL roster in 2026. Some other players will be playing professional football next fall but it won’t be in Roger Goodell’s league.

Kentucky punter Aidan Laros went undrafted but there was another draft north of the border. The South African native is headed to the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Aidan Laros goes 1st overall in the 2026 CFL Global Draft! 🇿🇦#CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JnppHTFir6 — CFL (@CFL) April 29, 2026

FIRST OVERALL IN THE CFL GLOBAL DRAFT‼️



The Ottawa REDBLACKS are proud to select 🇿🇦 P Aidan Laros from the University of Kentucky.#CFLDraft #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/6Guv1naYX4 — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) April 29, 2026

The CFL Global Draft is a two-round event where CFL organizations select non-Canadian and non-American players to bolster roster depth. Numerous specialists were selection in his year’s event. Aidan Laros was picked quickly.

Aidan Laros moved to the United States and played football at Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood. That led to an opportunity at Charlotte. After two seasons where Laros became a starting kickoff specialist in 2022, Laros entered the transfer portal and landed at UT Martin. In one season with the Skyhawks, Laros led the FCS in punting average (47.3) and ranked ninth in net (40.83). The redshirt sophomore earned first-team All-American honors. That led to another opportunity.

Laros entered the portal again and signed with Kentucky. The multi-time transfer spent two seasons as Kentucky’s starting punter and kickoff specialist. This punter ranked seventh in the SEC and 31st nationally in punting average (44.9) in 2025. Laros leaves the program ranked ninth in punting average.

Aidan Laros helped solidify a key position for Kentucky under special teams coordinator Jay Boulware as the Wildcats shifted to pro-style pocket punting. That style could change in 2026 after Murray State transfer and Australian native Thomas O’Hara was added to the roster. We still aren’t sure what the punting style will be under head coach Will Stein and special teams coordinator Parker Fleming, but we do know that Laros was a rock-solid starter who will be punting in the CFL.