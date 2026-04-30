Kentucky target Aidan O'Neil will announce decision on Friday

Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top target to join the 2027 high school class. Could the Cats get another big commitment before the Kentucky Derby arrives on Saturday? A major target is ready to come off the board.

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep EDGE Aidan O’Neil will making his commitment announcement before his scheduled summer official visits in June. This blue-chip recruit is going live on Friday. This announcement will be live on the 247 Sports YouTube feed at 10 a.m. ET before the Oaks Day action really gets rolling at Churchill Downs.

Aidan O’Neil is the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. O’Neil is a top-five player in New Jersey. Notre Dame is currently the favorite to land a commitment from this four-star prospect. However, both Kentucky and Penn State have June official visits scheduled. Those are the schools in O’Neil’s final three.

The Wildcats host this defensive end for a junior day visit in January and a spring practice visit in April. O’Neil recently made a trip to South Bend in April. Marcus Freeman‘s program has made a big push in the Mid-Atlantic to win this recruitment.

Yet another top Kentucky target will come off the board before the weekend officially arrives.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

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