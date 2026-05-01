Blue-chip EDGE Aidan O'Neil picks Notre Dame over Kentucky
Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Unfortunately, a big defensive end target came off the board to another program on Friday.
Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep EDGE Aidan O’Neil has ended his recruitment with a commitment to Notre Dame.
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Aidan O’Neil is the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. O’Neil is a top-five player in New Jersey. The Fighting Irish recently emerged as a favorite to land this blue-chip recruit. Marcus Freeman‘s program logged a key recruiting win before summer official visits arrive.
Kentucky hosted O’Neil for a pair of unofficial visits during the spring semester but were unable to close this recruitment. This prospect also picked the Irish over Penn State. The Wildcats will now have to pivot but some other targets are on the board. Myles Smith, Sean Fox, Rion Jackson, Justin Weeks, Braden Gordon, Jayce Brewer, Adekunbi Adetayo, Jaylen Mercer, Griff Galloway, and TK Cunningham are other outside linebacker/defensive prospects to monitor closely as we inch closer to the biggest commitment window of the recruiting calendar in July.
Recruiting never stops.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 433 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 463 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 551 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 553 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 589 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 653 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,045 overall)
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