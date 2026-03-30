Kentucky is finalist for top-150 national recruit Aidan O'Neil

Kentucky got some good recruiting news on Saturday when offensive lineman Matthias Burrell became the program’s fourth commitment of the 2027 high school cycle. Some more are on the way. This program will have a very big June due to official visits.

One of those visitors trimmed his list of schools on Friday. Kentucky is in the mix.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Aidan O’Neil is down to 7 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 250 DL from Montgomery, NY is ranked as a Top 3 Recruit in New Jersey (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/C9xfebY9ZF pic.twitter.com/gDPvsRtFgZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2026

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep defensive lineman/EDGE Aidan O’Neil is down to seven schools. Kentucky is on O’Neil’s list with Illinois, Indiana, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. This prospect visited Lexington for a junior day in January and is slated to be back on campus on April 2 for another unofficial visit. O’Neil also has an official visit locked in with the Wildcats from June 5-7. Illinois (April 10-12), Indiana (May 15-17), Penn State (June 12-14), and Notre Dame (June 19-21) are also scheduled to received an official visit from O’Neil. Outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. is running point on this recruitment for UK.

“From Kentucky I’ve been talking to Coach T-Dub. Right after he got the job at Kentucky he saw me through the Under Armour Camp. He saw my film there and he reached out to me pretty quickly and gave me an offer after that,” O’Neil told KSR+. “I do like the new staff. I went out on January 31st and I had a great time. I’ll be going back down there for sure.

Aidan O’Neil is the No. 108 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 3 player in New Jersey. Kentucky is making a big push for one of the best high school players in America.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 441 overall) Ty Ashley LB (6-2, 200) Owensboro (Ky.) High 3-star (No. 694 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 707 overall) Matthias Burrell iOL (6-4, 320) Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln Unranked

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