Kentucky is finalist for top-150 national recruit Aidan O'Neil
Kentucky got some good recruiting news on Saturday when offensive lineman Matthias Burrell became the program’s fourth commitment of the 2027 high school cycle. Some more are on the way. This program will have a very big June due to official visits.
One of those visitors trimmed his list of schools on Friday. Kentucky is in the mix.
Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep defensive lineman/EDGE Aidan O’Neil is down to seven schools. Kentucky is on O’Neil’s list with Illinois, Indiana, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. This prospect visited Lexington for a junior day in January and is slated to be back on campus on April 2 for another unofficial visit. O’Neil also has an official visit locked in with the Wildcats from June 5-7. Illinois (April 10-12), Indiana (May 15-17), Penn State (June 12-14), and Notre Dame (June 19-21) are also scheduled to received an official visit from O’Neil. Outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. is running point on this recruitment for UK.
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“From Kentucky I’ve been talking to Coach T-Dub. Right after he got the job at Kentucky he saw me through the Under Armour Camp. He saw my film there and he reached out to me pretty quickly and gave me an offer after that,” O’Neil told KSR+. “I do like the new staff. I went out on January 31st and I had a great time. I’ll be going back down there for sure.
Aidan O’Neil is the No. 108 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 3 player in New Jersey. Kentucky is making a big push for one of the best high school players in America.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3 (No. 441 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 694 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 707 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|Unranked
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