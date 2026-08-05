Akron is letting a fan be the Offensive Coordinator

Ever wanted to call plays for a college football game? You don’t need to spend years cutting your teeth as a GA to design the opening drive of the Akron football season.

The MAC program is rolling out a new promotion to attract season ticket holders. The “Offensive Coordinator of the Game” will be awarded to one season ticket holder who will work with head coach Joe Moorhead to design the script for the Zips’ home-opener against Robert Morris, an FCS opponent.

Season ticket holders will be entered into a drawing to win this sweepstakes. Individuals will receive an extra chance every time they refer another season ticket holder. They’ll pick a lucky winner on August 19, 3.5 weeks before Akron hosts Bob Mo.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with the season ticket holder who wins this contest,” Moorhead said. “This will give our fans a behind-the-scenes experience that has never been done before anywhere, so I’m excited to show them how to put together the opening script and see what they can do.”

Moorhead could use a little help on offense. The Zips ranked eighth in the MAC in scoring last fall, averaging 22.3 points per game.

It’s been quite a precipitous fall for Moorhead. He first entered our radar while coaching a Preseason Top 25 team as Dan Mullen’s successor at Mississippi State in 2018. He guided the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record and an Outback Bowl appearance in his debut, but only lasted one more year in Starkville.

Moorhead spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Oregon, positioning himself to secure another head coaching gig. The decision to go to Akron may not have been the wisest. A cellar-dweller in the MAC, they had four wins in Moorhead’s first two seasons, but improved to a 5-win team in 2025.

If it felt like things were teetering for Moorhead at Akron, this is one more piece of evidence. Even though it’s just a script that the head coach can deviate from against an FCS team, it’s a far cry from leading an SEC football team.