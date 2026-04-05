Alabama head coach Nate Oats agrees to contract extension

Nate Oats isn’t going anywhere.

On Sunday afternoon, University of Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne announced through Yea Alabama that Oats has signed a contract extension with the Crimson Tide’s men’s basketball program. As Byrne describes it, the new deal will make Oats “one of the top five compensated men’s basketball coaches in the country.”

The contract is expected to be formally approved soon. While exact details of the deal have not been announced, AL.com reports that Oats will now be under contract at Alabama through the 2031-32 season. Oats, 51, was set to make $6.02 million in base salary for the upcoming 2026-27 season. His previous deal was set to expire in March 2030.

Oats’ new deal makes him one of the top five highest-paid coaches in the country. https://t.co/14kBs514wl — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 5, 2026

Oats’ new deal with Alabama comes on the heels of the North Carolina head coaching job opening. He was asked about possibly leaving the Tide for the Tar Heels last week, which he quickly shot down while doubling down on his desire to be at Alabama. Now, he’s locked into a new deal.

“There’s absolutely no reason to leave here,” Oats said in Chicago. “While it’s flattering that a high school guy that caught a couple breaks would be mentioned in some of these jobs, because they’ve got a lot of tradition, I’m not a guy that’s looking to get out of here any time soon. I love it here. My girls love it here. I love working with the people of Alabama.

“Yeah, names are going to get mentioned. I’m probably one of 10 or 12. It is what it is. That’s the business. But I haven’t talked to anybody in order to plan on talking to anybody.”

Oats has found plenty of success as a college head coach. He was a two-time MAC Coach of the Year (2018, 2019) across his four seasons at Buffalo, accumulating an overall record of 96-43 (52-20; MAC) with three trips to the NCAA Tournament. Alabama hired him ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, and after going 16-15 in year one, Oats has made it to the NCAA Tournament in the six seasons since. He’s posted a record of 170-73 (87-38; SEC) with the Tide, making the Final Four in 2024.

Oats is 7-4 against Kentucky while at Alabama, including four straight wins over the Wildcats.