Alabama OL Olaus Alinen is Transferring to Kentucky

Add another brick to the Big Blue Wall. Kentucky raided the SEC for another transfer portal offensive lineman.

Olaus Alinen is transferring from Alabama to Kentucky, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. During his brief stint in the transfer portal, he took trips to Lexington and Auburn. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Nakos reports that Alinen has signed with UK.

Alinen took an atypical road to SEC football. He’s originally from Pori, Finland. His father, Klaus, played football in NFL Europe and spent a season on the Falcons’ practice squad. Ahead of Olaus’ junior year of high school, he emigrated to the States, landing at a prep school in Connecticut. The 6-6, 322-pound athlete quickly caught the attention of scouts and ascended the recruiting rankings as a consensus Top-200 talent, picking Alabama over Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Oregon.

After redshirting during his first season in Tuscaloosa, he spent the last two logging snaps on special teams and rotating in as a reserve offensive lineman. According to PFF, he’s logged 165 snaps over his three-year career.

Kentucky is bringing in an elite athlete who does not have a ton of on-field experience, but knows what it’s like to play in a demanding SEC program. Hopefully, that can pay dividends in the trenches next fall for Kentucky.

One player who deserves some credit for the move is Tennessee IOL Max Anderson, who committed to Kentucky on Tuesday. Anderson told Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ that he met Alinen on his visit and started recruiting him to Lexington.

Kentucky Free Agency Additions

We’re still less than a week into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added 11 players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster.

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.