Alabama is third nationally in efficiency, threes and blocks entering SEC play

It’s no surprise to see Alabama’s offense ranked among the best in the country. It’s been that way since Nate Oats flipped the style and perception of basketball in Tuscaloosa, bringing a fast-paced and high-scoring brand to the Crimson Tide.

This year, Oats has the league’s leading scorer in his backcourt again, and Alabama averaged 94.7 points per game in non-conference play. The Tide also has the third-most efficient offense in college basketball, behind Purdue and Illinois.

Alabama enters conference play ranking third nationally in a couple of other categories, too: threes and blocks. The rare combination of offense/defense explains why games in Tuscaloosa can swing so quickly. Most teams do one or the other, but Alabama can dominate at both ends, which leaves Kentucky very little margin for error on Saturday, especially for a team playing its first true SEC road game.

Alabama will shoot threes, and a lot of them

Alabama averages 13.1 made three-pointers per game, the most in the SEC and third-most in the country. Even if you don’t know Oats’ style of play, that number alone tells you what the game plan is. Alabama wants to take a lot of threes, early and often, and it’s comfortable living with the results. The Tide has taken 475 threes already this year. Kentucky’s taken 338 in as many games.

What makes Alabama dangerous is how fast those shots come. A couple of quick turnovers or rushed possessions on the other end can turn into a 9-0 run before you’ve even settled into the game. Kentucky doesn’t need to win the three-point battle, but it can’t let it get sideways in a hurry.

The blocks change everything at the rim

On the other end, Alabama ranks third nationally with 6.9 blocks per game, led by Aiden Sherrell‘s 2.9 blocks per contest, the seventh-best individual mark in the country. The presence of Sherrell and Alabama’s rim protectors changes how teams attack the rim. Their defense often leads to blocks and kick-outs that feed right back into Alabama’s three-point machine.

While the threes are part of tradition, Alabama’s shotblocking is new to 2025-26. The Tide has already recorded 90 blocks through 13 games, far ahead of last season’s pace of 61. More than a high-octane offense, Alabama can protect the rim while still spacing the floor on the other end.

Put it together, and you see how Alabama scores in bunches. For Kentucky, the keys to the game will be survive the runs and not let those two numbers decide the game.