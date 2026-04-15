Alabama transfer guard Diana Collins commits to Kentucky WBB

Kenny Brooks keeps adding to the roster. His latest get is from a familiar foe. We’ve seen Brooks go after players he has scouted against before, and he has done so yet again. Alabama transfer guard Diana Collins has committed to Kentucky, sources told KSR.

With three McDonald’s All-American guard entering the fold this upcoming season, Collins will join a stacked backcourt, but her SEC experience could potentially give her the edge to earn a starting role at Kentucky. Regardless, Collins should be a big part of the rotation.

Collins is entering her senior season of collegiate ball after spending her first year at Ohio State, the former four-star recruit took her talents to Tuscaloosa. This past season, Collins averaged 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc on 2.9 attempts per game from three-point range.

She had pretty solid outing against Kentucky on Jan. 8, putting up 16 points with three made triples in what was a 64-51 win for the Crimson Tide. Collins also had four rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes played in that game. On the year, she averaged 28.5 minutes per game, starting in all 35 of Alabama’s games this season.

The 5-foot-9 guard had a pretty solid two-game run in the NCAA Tournament, recording 16 points and three rebounds against Rhode Island and had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists against Louisville. Across those two games, Collins shot 12-17 from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc.

Collins should be another seamless fit for this Kentucky team with her ability to score the ball. Now, the 2026-27 roster is starting to take some shape thanks to the commitment from the Alabama transfer.

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