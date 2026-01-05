Alabama's Ty Simpson could have an impact on Kentucky's chances with QB Sam Leavitt

Kentucky football is in wait-and-see mode right now with Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt spent two days in Lexington once the transfer portal opened on Friday to meet with the Wildcats and new head coach Will Stein. Optimism began to build from Kentucky’s side as Leavitt’s visit to UK lasted until Saturday night. But a visit to Texas Tech was always looming on the schedule. That changed when the Red Raiders landed Cincinnati transfer QB Brendan Sorsby on Sunday. Leavitt elected to skip his trip to Lubbock, swapping it out for a trip to check out Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Leavitt is expected to arrive in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. Confidence appears to be growing from the Tigers’ side. But there’s another factor out there that could potentially change this recruitment once again. Matt Jones said on the KSR radio show Monday morning that the possibility of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson entering his name into the portal (which has not officially happened just yet) would grab Kiffin’s attention.

“Here’s what I’m told on Sam Leavitt, I think this is good information,” Jones said during the first hour. “Sam Leavitt has expressed to them he wanted to play for Will Stein. They have said to him, ‘We want you to be here.’ It was between Kentucky and Texas Tech. I think he comes here if it’s Kentucky and Texas Tech. Texas Tech was offering twice as much money — he was still giving indications he would come here. But, he did want to wait and see what the market gives.

“LSU does not get their top choice. LSU is waiting to see if someone gets in the portal. I’ve been told it’s Ty Simpson, the guy at Alabama. Until then, LSU says ‘Alright Sam Leavitt, now you come here (for a visit).’ And so now, LSU will offer more money, because they have better NIL than we (Kentucky) do, and it’s LSU, and it’s Lane Kiffin. Kentucky still thinks they have a very good shot at it. He’s visiting LSU today. We might lose him. I would understand if we lost him. It’s Lane Kiffin, it’s LSU, and they will offer him more money.”

Kiffin’s top QB choice was reported as Ole Miss’ current starter, Trinidad Chambliss, who is still playing for the Rebels in the College Football Playoff. But Chambliss is reportedly signing a new deal with Ole Miss for 2026, pending an eligibility waiver being granted. That leaves Kiffin looking for a new QB1 at LSU. Leavitt, currently considered the top-ranked available in the portal by On3, is who he’s pivoting to.

As for Simpson, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported later Monday morning that the Alabama signal caller “hasn’t made a decision yet on what he’ll do in 2026”, adding that a move to the NFL is “the most likely option, but nothing has been decided”. Simpson is viewed as a potential draft pick, but he does have college eligibility remaining and could make more money in a return to college if he ends up not being a first-round selection.

If Simpson ultimately elects to either return to Alabama or enter the NFL Draft, Kentucky’s chances of landing Leavitt would likely diminish. There is no public timetable as to when he might make that decision. But if Simpson does eventually enter the portal, the tides could shift back into UK’s favor with Leavitt.