Four straight losses show how much Alabama has passed Kentucky
Kentucky’s long run of SEC dominance keeps getting smaller in the rearview mirror. The Wildcats haven’t won the league since 2020 or the conference tournament since 2018, marking the longest such drought for either trophy shelf in Lexington. The entire case is getting pretty dusty.
Alabama is one of the teams that passed Kentucky in the conference. The Crimson Tide won two regular-season and two tournament titles since the Wildcats went cold, flipping the head-to-head rivalry, too.
Nate Oats gets the credit for the turnaround. He lost his first run-in with Kentucky in 2020, then went on to win seven of the next 10 in the series, including Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa. The win was Alabama’s fourth straight, marking its first four-game win streak versus UK.
Another blowout only widened the gap. Kentucky’s 89-74 loss in today’s SEC opener was the third straight double-digit loss to the Tide. Remember, Alabama sent Kentucky home from last year’s SEC Tournament with a 29-point loss in Nashville.
Here’s how Kentucky’s run against Nate Oats’ Alabama teams actually looks on paper (or, rather, on the internet).
Kentucky vs. Nate Oats
|Date
|Game
|Result
|Score
|1/3/2026
|Kentucky at (#14) Alabama
|L
|74 – 89
|3/14/2025 (SECT)
|(#15) Kentucky vs. (#5) Alabama
|L
|70 – 99
|2/22/2025
|(#17) Kentucky at (#4) Alabama
|L
|83 – 96
|1/18/2025
|(#4) Alabama at (#8) Kentucky
|L
|97 – 102
|2/24/2024
|(#13) Alabama at (#17) Kentucky
|W
|117 – 95
|1/7/2023
|Kentucky at (#7) Alabama
|L
|52 – 78
|2/19/2022
|(#25) Alabama at (#4) Kentucky
|W
|90 – 81
|2/5/2022
|(#5) Kentucky at Alabama
|W
|66 – 55
|1/26/2021
|Kentucky at (#9) Alabama
|L
|59 – 70
|1/12/2021
|Alabama at Kentucky
|L
|65 – 85
|1/11/2020
|Alabama at (#14) Kentucky
|W
|76 – 67
Alabama Basketball Looks Fun
More than losing, there’s a little bit of jealousy in how Alabama plays, even if no one wants to admit it. Alabama looks like the version of Kentucky Basketball that fans thought they’d be watching by now under Mark Pope. Big Blue Nation dreams of a fast-paced and confident offense that’s willing to let it fly without hesitation. You know, exactly how Alabama played in beating Kentucky by 15 today. The Crimson Tide scored 50 points by halftime and hit 15 three-pointers in a fun SEC win, while Kentucky hit only four from outside, playing from behind all afternoon.
Times have changed. Kentucky hasn’t beaten Alabama lately, and the games haven’t been close. Mark Pope is 0-4 against Oats, and UK didn’t look prepared to defend the three-point line today. The Tide outshot the Wildcats 15-4 from deep and stacked another win in the series.
