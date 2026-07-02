Alex Wilkins chose Kentucky because 'they put a million guys in the draft' -- is he next?

Just a freshman guard from Furman, Alex Wilkins exploded onto the national scene during March Madness when he dropped 21 points on 53 percent shooting and 50 percent from deep in an 82-71 first-round scare for UConn. The 6-foot-6 rookie averaged 17.8 points and 4.7 assists per contest on the year, but that was the moment he became a can’t-miss portal prospect for high-majors in the spring.

Kentucky, fortunately, surged ahead in that race and pulled off a commitment, Mark Pope pairing him with Zoom Diallo in a backcourt that has been the talk of Lexington since their respective arrivals.

What was it that separated the Wildcats in a race that included some of the biggest names in college basketball? The stage and history with pros. Pope already said Wilkins gives off “SGA vibes” — of course speaking about two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He wants to be the next Shai.

“Yeah, just the opportunity to be with a really good coaching staff,” Wilkins told the UK Sports Network. “The opportunity to be able to play on this big stage, be able to show my ability out here, and to play with really good guys, play for a really great coach is probably the biggest reason why.

“Kentucky stood out because Kentucky — like, they put a million guys in the draft. You see your favorite players, the Shais out there in the draft, all those types of guys. It’s just been great to see.”

Has it lived up to the hype in his first couple of weeks on campus? Wilkins is certainly playing alongside plenty of other talented players, pushing him toward his draft goals as a future pro.

The roster fit has exceeded his initial expectations when he made the commitment and there is confidence they’ll be able to win at the highest level together in Lexington, getting back to Kentucky’s gold standard.

“I see a lot of really skilled players,” Wilkins continued. “I feel like one thing that sticks out is just my passing ability to be able to get guys good shots with a lot of skilled players, a whole bunch of skilled players — I can’t even name them all. Everybody’s really skilled, everybody is really good at what they do, so being able to maybe bring a different aspect to my game.

“Being able to show that — last year, I scored the basketball really well, but I’ll be able to maybe have a lot of assists here, too. That’s my goal this year, just to really win, but also be able to show my passing ability.”

That’ll come, but for now, we’ll really enjoy watching his scoring on full display, as the Wildcats showed on Thursday.

“Alex makes it look easy,” they shared alongside a clip of Wilkins breaking down his defenders for a fake-out 3-pointer right in Jerone Morton’s grill.

Alex makes it look easy 🪣 pic.twitter.com/DZaw9AA2NJ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 2, 2026

That’ll do.

Plenty more SGA vibes where that comes from.