Tubby Smith did the honors for Cody Fueger's Boom tweet for Alex Wilkins

Since coming to Kentucky with Mark Pope, Cody Fueger has made a tradition of tweeting “Boom” GIFs and videos to announce commitments. This year, the UK assistant has stepped it up a notch with the help of some familiar faces.

When Zoom Diallo committed to Kentucky on April 15, Fueger tweeted out a video of John Wall yelling “BOOM” at Big Blue Madness back in October. For Alex Wilkins’ commitment today, Fueger shared a video of former coach Tubby Smith doing the same.

As much as I’m looking forward to Kentucky landing its next commitment, I may be even more excited to see which former Wildcat delivers the “Boom.”

Alex Wilkins’ commitment post

Wilkins visited Kentucky earlier this week and shared a picture of himself on the Rupp Arena floor on his Instagram story. Today, he shared the professional pictures from his visit, with the picture of him looking up at the banners as the final slide.

Pretty awesome stuff.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope and Kentucky Basketball and Will Stein’s first year at the helm of Kentucky Football, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.