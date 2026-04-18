Tubby Smith did the honors for Cody Fueger's Boom tweet for Alex Wilkins
Since coming to Kentucky with Mark Pope, Cody Fueger has made a tradition of tweeting “Boom” GIFs and videos to announce commitments. This year, the UK assistant has stepped it up a notch with the help of some familiar faces.
When Zoom Diallo committed to Kentucky on April 15, Fueger tweeted out a video of John Wall yelling “BOOM” at Big Blue Madness back in October. For Alex Wilkins’ commitment today, Fueger shared a video of former coach Tubby Smith doing the same.
As much as I’m looking forward to Kentucky landing its next commitment, I may be even more excited to see which former Wildcat delivers the “Boom.”
- 1Breaking
Alex Wilkins
commits to Kentucky!
- 2Breaking
Spring Game
Offense wins in shortened scrimmage
- 3New
Rapid Reaction
to Wilkins' commitment
- 4New
Highlights
Kenny Minchey and the Cats shine
- 5Live
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Alex Wilkins’ commitment post
Wilkins visited Kentucky earlier this week and shared a picture of himself on the Rupp Arena floor on his Instagram story. Today, he shared the professional pictures from his visit, with the picture of him looking up at the banners as the final slide.
Pretty awesome stuff.
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