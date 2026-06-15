Alex Wilkins dishes on Kentucky’s first summer practice, including an early standout

The Kentucky Basketball team tipped off summer practice today, and who better to give us a practice report than one of its brightest new stars? Sophomore guard Alex Wilkins shared his observations with UK Sports Network after practice wrapped. As with all of the photos and videos that have come out so far, it will only make you more excited for what’s to come.

“Nice,” Wilkins said of Day 1. “It went great. High energy, high competitiveness, a lot of skilled guys out there, so it was fun to get out there for the first day.”

Over the next eight weeks, the team can spend eight hours per week on weight-training, conditioning, and skill instruction, the latter of which cannot exceed four hours per week. While today was the first organized practice, the players underwent conditioning tests last week and have been in the gym plenty on their own. Who’s turning heads so far, according to Wilkins? The international man of mystery, Ousamne N’Diaye. The 6’11” forward from Senegal has been playing overseas in Italy, but based on what he’s seen over the past week, Wilkins doesn’t think it will take him long to transition to American college basketball; in fact, Ousmane already has a nickname.

“I’ll say Ousmane. We call him Uzi. Y’all gonna like that. We’ve been kind of like echoing his name whenever he shoots a three or something, but I’ll say his competitiveness and how he’s just adjusted the game really quick here in America. I’m excited for what he’s going to bring to the table.”

Unlike years past, the entire team is living in the Wildcat Lodge this summer, a move Mark Pope made in hopes of forming team chemistry. So far, it’s working. Wilkins said the team watched the NBA Finals games together last week and has enjoyed getting to know each other in their downtime.

“It’s been really cool for us to be in the lodge. Obviously, we get to meet new guys, get to really take time and spend time with each other, so we’ve been spending a whole lot of time together. We saw each other in the gym all week. We ran last weekend, so it was just cool to have the coaches out there, and everybody together to see the energy that we’re bringing this year, but it was fun to play with Zoom [Diallo]; we’re building a really good connection. I’m excited to get on the court with him.”

Day 1 @KentuckyMBB Practice ✔️



We spoke with @AlexWilkins_1 after practice for a @UK_HealthCare Practice Report 👇 pic.twitter.com/iM7XGZapGq — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) June 15, 2026

Kentucky’s backcourt has been plagued by injuries the last few seasons; Pope built this roster with depth and versatility in mind. Wilkins was a point guard during his standout freshman season at Furman, but he will play alongside Diallo in Lexington. With two “creators” running the show, Kentucky’s offense should run much more fluidly.

“We’re big jokesters,” Wilkins said of his relationship with Diallo. “We’re gonna bring a lot of energy to the game, play off each other. We’re both very unselfish, so I’m excited to be out there with him, for sure.”

“I’m a team guy,” Wilkins added. “I just want to win. I’m here to win. I’m excited to win. So, I’m just a winner.”

I’m sure we’ll hear from more players as the week(s) goes on. Stay tuned for our own practice reports, which are coming soon to KSR and KSR+. Jack Pilgrim is working the phones to bring you all the scoop on what’s happening at the Joe Craft Center. Even more reason to take advantage of our Summer Sale. 50% off new memberships all month long.

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