Alex Wilkins is the latest new Wildcat to arrive on campus

It’s move-in day for the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Not every player on the 2026-27 roster will settle into their new home at the Wildcat Coal Lodge on Friday, but a big chunk of them are expected to. Four-star freshman Mason Williams was the first to arrive this morning. Another player has also made his way to Lexington.

Furman transfer guard Alex Wilkins (accompanied by his mother) is the latest Wildcat to set up shop on campus.

“What up ya’ll. Alex Wilkins here,” he said in UK’s video. “Just got moved in. Excited to get to work. One thing about me, I’m here to win games. I’m excited to get the season going.”

He's here and ready to get dubs 😼 https://t.co/XL5DHDK32M pic.twitter.com/8NKTXxuoOR — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 5, 2026

Ranked as the 29th-best player to enter the transfer portal this offseason by On3, Wilkins comes to Kentucky after a terrific true freshman campaign with the Paladins. An All-Southern Conference Second Team performer at Furman, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 17.8 points and 4.7 assists in 35.8 minutes per outing on shooting splits of 46.0/32.8/82.4. He quickly burst onto the scene as one of the top rookies in all of college basketball, helping lead Furman to the NCAA Tournament, where he dropped 21 points on 8-15 shooting in a tight round one loss to UConn.

A native of Massachusetts, Wilkins was a finalist for both the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year award and the Lou Henson Mid-Major Player of the Year honor. There is real NBA potential in his game. He’ll team up alongside Washington transfer guard Zoom Diallo as the projected starting backcourt duo for Kentucky in 2026-27.

The entire team is expected on campus this weekend, including Milan Momcilovic, who signed with Kentucky earlier this week. Practice is set to begin on June 15, a week from Monday. 2027 four-star recruit Ryan Hampton also begins his official visit today, giving him a good chance to meet the new squad.

Basketball season isn’t too far away, folks!

Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster