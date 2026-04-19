Zoom Diallo-Alex Wilkins could be Mark Pope's version of John Wall-Eric Bledsoe

Mark Pope and the Kentucky basketball program have landed another big fish in the transfer portal. After hosting Furman guard Alex Wilkins on a visit earlier this week, the Cats close the deal and landed a commitment before the weekend ended. This was a big one for the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Boston put up 17.8 points, two rebounds, and 4.7 assists on .460/.328/.824 shooting splits as a true freshman in 29.8 minutes per game. Wilkins had a high usage rate on an NCAA Tournament team and earned all-conference honors. The transfer with three years of eligibility remaining appears to just be scratching the surface. This feels like a big get.

Wilkins was very much a point guard for Furman. So was Zoom Diallo at Washington. How will these two fit together? That is the big question that everyone will be asking in the coming days. Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman is very familiar with Wilkins due to the time both spent in Boston. The guard can be a unique fit for Pope’s system.

Scouting report on Kentucky-bound Alex Wilkins from a SoCon coach.



Strengths: “Potential off the charts. 6-5 point guard that can make all the reads in ball-screens. Long and athletic, really well coached. Will be a star in a high ball screen system.



Weaknesses: “Needs to add… https://t.co/l1P0jgzke0 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 18, 2026

“Not too many people know Alex Wilkins like I do,” Goodman said. “And I’m not saying I know him great, but I went to practice before the season, saw the season opener, have watched him closely throughout the season because he is a Boston kid that I fell in love with in the preseason.”

“Every bit of 6-5. Athletic. Can get to the basket. Electric player. Fun to watch. That’s the positive. His numbers were really, really good. But the part that worries me a little bit is the fit No. 1 with Zoom Diallo. Neither one are great shooters. They’re probably going to try and play Alex at the two…remember the John Wall–Eric Bledsoe deal? Maybe Mark Pope envisions a little bit of that. I don’t think they’re John Wall and Eric Bledsoe. If they can be the poor man’s version of those two, they’ll be just fine.”

Would the Big Blue Nation sign up for Wall-Bledsoe 2.0? The answer would be a resounding yes, but that might not exactly be an apples to apples comparison despite the fact that each player involved was a true point guard. Someone in the partnership will have to play without the ball in their hands. How will that look and work? That is a big to be determined.

What we currently know is this addition gives Kentucky some real point guard depth and both players are very similar. That is something the program simply did not have in the first two years under Pope.

Figuring out how to play will be a puzzle that the coaching staff in Lexington must solve. For now, Kentucky added two good guards who can create their own shot, thrive in ballscreen actions, and set up others. That should help make finding the team identity simpler.

Pope is going talent first, fit second in the backcourt. This method has worked before and will probably work again in the future. Will 2026-27 be the future?