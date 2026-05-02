All of the Kentucky legends have taken over Churchill Downs for the Derby

The Kentucky Derby is known for bringing the biggest stars in sports and entertainment to Louisville each year, soaking in everything from the Oaks to the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala to the main event itself. Some of those in 2026 have included Joe Burrow, Dana White, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Rob Gronkowski, Fred Warner, Joey Fatone, Tanya Tucker and Lolo Jones, among others.

But how about the good stuff — what Big Blue Nation cares about on the first Saturday of May every spring. Who are the Wildcats in attendance? KSR‘s got you covered with the familiar names and faces, which include some all-time players who once wore Kentucky across their chests.

Will Levis, Wan’Dale Robinson, Ray Davis

You can make an argument that the three most famous athletes to come through the Kentucky football program in the last decade are hanging out together at Churchill Downs — and two of them are current teammates in the NFL.

Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson, who made magic together as Wildcats in 2021, are now back together with the Tennessee Titans. Levis told KSR’s own Mont Dawson that he is healthy and excited about spinning the rock to Robinson once again, now in Nashville.

They are joined by Ray Davis, who left his own mark as a First Team All-SEC member at Kentucky. He’s now taking care of business with the Buffalo Bills.

Photo Credit: Brian K. Wood, Passing Shot Photography Photo of Will Levis, Ray Davis and Wan’Dale Robinson via Mont Dawson Photography

Oscar Tshiebwe

A man who needs no introduction, No. 34 was found by some local media members — including KSR’s Mario Maitland — at Churchill Downs.

Oscar Tshiebwe, who earned consensus National Player of the Year honors at Kentucky in 2021-22 and was a two-time All-American in the blue and white, is in Louisville rocking a big cowboy hat and white suit. He averaged 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27 games played with the Utah Jazz this past season.

Photo via Mario Maitland, KSR

Oscar Tshiebwe loves visiting the Kentucky Derby. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/RPQegaughW — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) May 2, 2026

We’ll keep this post rolling with any other Cats in attendance — but not a bad start with the best on both the gridiron and hardwood.

Trent Noah

How about some current Wildcats? Mountain Mamba isn’t too far removed from his announcement to return to Kentucky for his junior campaign, and he’s making the most of his continued stay in the Bluegrass State, back at the Derby in 2026.

Some UK BASKETBALL player from Harlan!!!! #missionaryofmercy pic.twitter.com/9wqWrwn5Xu — Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) May 2, 2026

It’s the second straight day for Trent Noah at the track, who was also in attendance for the Kentucky Oaks.