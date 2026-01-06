Kentucky target Allen Evans will announce commitment at Navy All-American Bowl

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity alum Will Stein will likely be making multiple high school recruiting visits to his alma mater once Oregon’s run in the College Football Playoff ends. Kentucky’s new head coach and the rest of his coaching staff are looking to play catch-up in the 2027 high school recruiting cycle. The portal is getting all of the attention right now but soon the focus will shift to high school recruiting.

One of the best players in the state trimmed his list to 10 schools on Sunday. Kentucky made the first cut. Unfortunately, this top-100 prospect is ready to announce his decision.

Steve Wiltfong reports that Allen Evans will announce his decision at Saturday’s Navy Army All-American Game. Louisville is the favorite heading into the event.

“It’s exciting to see the momentum they have going since Coach Jeff Brohm and the rest of the coaching staff arrived,” Evans has said in the past. “You can see the upward trajectory that they’re on. They’re also not afraid to play young guys early which is huge for me.

“It also excites me that they make me feel like I’m a priority for them and not just another guy they’re recruiting.”

Allen Evans is the No. 90 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-1 cornerback is the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 2 player in Kentucky trailing only Danville (Ky.) Boyle County tight end Seneca Driver. The high four-star prospect is one of the highest-ranked in-state prospects over the last decade. The defensive back could become Louisville’s highest-ranked high school recruit in years.

The Cats are playing catch-up in the 2027 cycle. Stein’s staff could have to get out the spatula to sign the best player in Louisville.

Want more Kentucky recruiting coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.

JOIN HERE