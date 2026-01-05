Kentucky is finalist for in-state standout Allen Evans

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity alum Will Stein will likely be making multiple recruiting visits to his alma mater once Oregon’s run in the College Football Playoff ends. Kentucky’s new head coach and the rest of his coaching staff are looking to play catch-up in the 2027 high school recruiting cycle. The portal is getting all of the attention right now but soon the focus will shift to high school recruiting.

One of the best players in the state trimmed his list to 10 schools on Sunday. Kentucky made the first cut.

Allen Evans is the No. 90 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-1 cornerback is the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 2 player in Kentucky trailing only Danville (Ky.) Boyle County tight end Seneca Driver. The high four-star prospect is one of the highest-ranked in-state prospects over the last decade. Many schools are in the hunt.

Kentucky was joined by Alabama, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt in this first cut. Next up for this recruitment will be some unofficial visits before official visits are locked down in the summer. Kentucky will be working to get one of those important visits.

Allen Evans is one of multiple power conference prospects at Trinity in the 2027 recruiting. He’s also one of numerous high-end power conference prospects in the Bluegrass State for this upcoming recruiting cycle. The blue-chip prospect is expected to be a big target for Stein, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, and cornerbacks coach Allen Brown. Kentucky’s new staff could be in position to benefit from this strong local class if they can push over over the next few months, build relationships, and close on some recruitments.

A huge high school recruiting cycle is right around the corner.

