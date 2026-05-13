It's probably safe to take Allen Graves and Tounde Yessoufou off Kentucky's list

Along with Milan Momcilovic, Allen Graves and Tounde Yessoufou have been mentioned as potential Kentucky targets should they withdraw from the NBA Draft. Based on Graves and Yessefou’s comments today at the draft combine, it’s probably safe to take them off the Cats’ list for good.

Let’s start with Graves, whom Kentucky was reportedly interested in before the season even ended. The 6’9″ forward had a standout freshman season at Santa Clara, averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game, and totaling 38 threes at a 41.3% clip. Kentucky fans got an up-close look at him when the Cats faced Santa Clara in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. If not for Otega Oweh’s buzzer-beater to force overtime, Graves would have sent the Cats home, hitting a three to put the Broncos up by three with two seconds remaining.

Graves is trending well in NBA mock drafts, up to No. 22 in ESPN’s latest; however, even if he decides to return to college, Kentucky is not his first choice, or even his second. According to Jeff Borzello, Graves told reporters today that LSU and Duke are his top college options, and the only schools he has spoken to, although Kentucky did reach out to his agent. Graves said his preference is to stay in the draft if he’s projected to be a first-round pick.

That aligns with what Jacob Polacheck reported early last month, that LSU is considered the favorite for Graves, a native of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Will Wade needs players, and if Graves decides to wait another year to go pro, the Tigers have a strong offer on the table.

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What about Tounde Yessoufou? Kentucky recruited the 6’5″ 215 lbs. wing out of high school a year ago, but he chose to go to Baylor instead. After a strong freshman season, Yessoufou declared for the draft and entered the transfer portal, but told Isaac Trotter today that he isn’t planning to come back to school. If he does, UCLA is considered the frontrunner.

“To be honest, I’ve never thought about that one because I’m not planning on returning [to college],” Yessoufou said. “Again, my main focus is just the draft.”

Baylor star wing Tounde Yessoufou is one of the top available transfers in the portal, but he says his full focus is on the NBA Draft right now and that his agent is handling everything.



Asked him what he is looking for in a role. pic.twitter.com/mNry56oUL7 — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) May 13, 2026

Mark Pope is reportedly in Chicago today to check on Malachi Moreno, who is also testing the draft waters. Hopefully, he finds a way to say hello to Momcilovic, who appears to be Kentucky’s most realistic target still on the board. Like Graves and Yessoufou, Momcilovic told reporters he would like to stay in the draft, but his stock isn’t quite as high, and Kentucky could make another year in college very much worth his while.

Hear Jack Pilgrim and Shawn Smith break down Kentucky’s chances with Momcilovic and the latest on Moreno’s draft decision on last night’s episode of Sources Say.

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