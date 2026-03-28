Alvin Brooks III says goodbye to Kentucky: 'We trust God's plan.'

Alvin Brooks III will not return for year three at Kentucky, he officially confirmed on Saturday.

KSR broke the news on Friday that his time in Lexington had come to a close, and now, the Associate Head Coach under Mark Pope since their arrival together in 2024 has personally announced his departure.

Brooks III thanked Pope, Mitch Barnhart and Eli Capilouto for the opportunity at Kentucky and said he and his family enjoyed their time in the Bluegrass State, but he’s excited for what God has in store elsewhere.

“Grateful to Coach Pope, AD Mitch Barnhart, and President Dr. Capilouto for the opportunity to be part of the Kentucky family,” Brooks III wrote on social media. “My family and I truly enjoyed our time in Lexington. We trust God’s plan and look forward to what’s next.”

Grateful to Coach Pope, AD Mitch Barnhart, and President Dr. Capilouto for the opportunity to be part of the Kentucky family.



My family and I truly enjoyed our time in Lexington.



We trust God’s plan and look forward to what’s next. pic.twitter.com/I0rJ5u1H2P — Alvin Brooks III (@Coach_AB3) March 28, 2026

Prior to his time at Kentucky, he spent eight seasons at Baylor, leading the Bears to a 194-72 record overall and 94-46 in the Big 12 as both an assistant and associate head coach. Brooks was on staff during the program’s national championship run in 2021 as a No. 1 seed. He was best known for his recruiting success with the Bears, bringing in five-stars such as VJ Edgecombe, Ja’Kobe Walter and Keyonte George.

He started his career at the JUCO level, spending two seasons at Arkansas-Fort Smith and another at Midland, winning the 2006 NJCAA Division I championship with the former and 2007 NJCAA title with the latter. From there, he spent three years at Bradley (2007-10), two at Sam Houston State (2010-12) and four at Kansas State (2012-16) before making his way to Baylor.

What’s next for Brooks? That remains up in the air, but we now know for certain he joins Jason Hart — now the Associate Head Coach under Andy Enfield at SMU — on his way out.

Best of luck to the Great White Shark at his next stop.