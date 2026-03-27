Associate Head Coach Alvin Brooks Not Expected to Return to Kentucky

Kentucky is seeing more movement in the staff ranks. UK associate head coach Alvin Brooks III is not expected to return to Kentucky for the 2026-27 season, sources tell KSR.

Brooks joined Kentucky’s staff from Baylor for Mark Pope’s first year ahead of the 2024-25 season. He previously had stops at Kansas State, Sam Houston State, and Bradley, among others.

He joins Jason Hart as the second assistant coach to leave this offseason. Hart accepted a position as associate head coach at SMU earlier this month.

The news comes shortly after Kentucky officially finalized the hire of Keegan Brown as director of roster management. Brown, who most recently served as the head video coordinator of the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, was previously on Pope’s staff at BYU for five seasons. He started as a video coordinator and transitioned into a director of video and strategy role before eventually becoming director of player personnel. His responsibilities in Provo were to oversee video, analytics, in-game strategy, NIL cap management, the transfer portal, player development and scouting coordination.