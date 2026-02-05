Amari Williams just got PAID by the Celtics (and he's earned every penny)
As KSR’s resident Celtics fan, I bring you good news. It’s quite possibly the best news you’ll receive all day — it certainly is for me. Remember Amari Williams? Of course you do, he’s impossible to forget. The dude was a game-changer in his one-and-done season at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats to their first Sweet 16 since 2019 and going from an unknown at the national level to a draftable big man.
Boston, brilliantly, took him with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. At the time, he signed a two-way contract, splitting his time between the Celtics and the franchise’s G League affiliate in Maine. Not even a full season in, though, they’ve decided to bring him up to the big leagues, signing him to a two-year contract worth $2.7 million.
Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein was the first to break the news, via his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group.
You may look at his numbers and be confused by this excitement, averaging just 1.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 assists in 8.2 minutes per contest. He’s only shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 66.7 percent at the line. What’s the big deal? Well, the former Wildcat has come up big for the 18-time world champions in key moments in a season that was expected to be a glorified punt following Jayson Tatum’s torn Achilles in the second round of the NBA Playoffs last May.
With fans expecting a tank, the Celtics have instead responded with a 33-18 start, tied for second in the East and just five games back from the lead. And Tatum is now flirting with a late-season return, thanks to the surprise postseason run with the rest of the roster stepping up in the meantime. Williams is absolutely included in that, earning minutes (and even a pair of starts) in the all-in mission to not only keep the ship from sinking, but help it drive successfully.
