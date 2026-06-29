Amari Williams has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Boston Celtics

Amari Williams is running it back with the Boston Celtics for year two of his NBA career.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Williams has agreed to a new contract that will keep him in Boston. The Celtics had the opportunity to pick up a team option for Williams ahead of Monday night’s pickup deadline, which they declined. But instead of letting the former Kentucky center walk away, the organization quickly inked him to a new deal.

Terms of Williams’ new agreement have yet to be announced, but another Two-Way contract feels most likely. The Celtics selected Williams with the 46th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, opting to put him on a Two-Way contract for his rookie season. They’ll run it back with the native of England on a similar deal again this fall.

JUST IN: Boston Celtics center Amari Williams has agreed to a deal to return to the Celtics, league sources told @hoopshype. Williams appeared in 22 games for Boston last season. He’s represented by agent George S. Langberg of @GSLSportsGroup. pic.twitter.com/CQgunvHT3V — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 29, 2026

Williams, 24, spent most of his 2025-26 rookie season in the G League with the Maine Celtics. He appeared in 28 total G League games, posting per-game averages of 15.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 29.5 minutes. The seven-footer shot 58.2 percent from the field and 71.3 percent from the free-throw line, even trying his hand at some three-pointers (2-11). Williams finished with 11 double-doubles and four triple-doubles as a G Leaguer.

The Celtics clearly see something within the playmaking big man. The next step will be translating that production to the big leagues. Williams did take the floor in 22 real NBA games for Boston last season, including a couple of starts, but only managed 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest. His best performance came on January 26 in a win over the Trail Blazers: nine points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. He briefly took the floor during the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Williams turned into a fan-favorite during his lone season at Kentucky. Even without a three-point shot, his unique blend of size and skill still allowed him to stretch the floor, often serving as the Wildcats’ offensive hub in 2024-25. Williams will have his shot to prove he’s worthy of a bigger contract at some point next season — let’s see if he can take advantage of it.