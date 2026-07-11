Amari Williams Serves Up Strong NBA Summer League Debut

The Celtics fortified the Boston frontcourt by acquiring Mitchell Robinson this offseason. Do they really need the New York Knick? Not if Amari Williams continues to cook.

The former Kentucky Wildcat made the most of his two-way rookie contract, ascending from the G League to appear in 22 games for the Celtics last season. In January, both Boston centers fouled out in overtime. He entered the game and saved the day, with a clutch block, assist, and AND ONE in the double OT win. Williams was rewarded with a spot in the starting lineup in the following game.

After agreeing to return to Boston, Williams was a star from the jump out in Las Vegas. If not for Caleb Wilson‘s 35-point night, Williams would have been the NBA Summer League’s top performer on Friday. Just watch him work.

The 7-footer swatted a pair of shots and dished out a couple of assists. Williams finished with a game-high 23 points (7-9 FG) and 13 rebounds as Boston came from behind to beat Toronto in overtime. What an incredible statement from the former Kentucky Wildcat.

What a showing by Amari Williams in Las Vegas today:



☘️ 23 PTS (game-high)

☘️ 13 REB

☘️ 2 BLK

☘️ 7-9 FGM@celtics outlast the Raptors in OT! pic.twitter.com/BLvHhu9I56 — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2026

Former Cats in the Summer League

— Mark Pope’s squad did not get to see Otega Oweh in action after he suffered an ankle injury. Instead, Adou Thiero starred, tallying a game-high 20 points for the Lakers in a victory over the Thunder.

— The Heat and Bucks stole headlines after Tyler Herro and Bam’s beef, but the NBA Summer League game was unremarkable. BJ Boston had six points in 14 minutes as his Bucks were ran off the floor in a 99-86 victory for Miami.

— Jaxson Robinson was the sixth man for the Cleveland Cavaliers, netting 2-6 three-point attempts to score nine points. He also had four rebounds, two assists, and a steal, but he wasn’t the best former Cat in this NBA Summer League contest. Keion Brooks Jr. had 11 points (3-7 FG), five rebounds and a plus-minus of 18 off the bench to help the Pacers propel past the Cavs, 99-93.

— How about Lance? Yes, Lance Ware logged 15 minutes for the Knicks, but he was 0-4 from the floor. He did add five rebounds, three assists, and a steal in the loss to the Nets.

— Bryce Hopkins brought an exclamation point to his NBA Summer League debut.

Nuggets rookie Bryce Hopkins was EFFICIENT in his NBA Summer League debut!



👏 23 PTS (16 in 2H, team-high)

👏 9-13 FGM

👏 3 STL

👏 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/V1QsFS1q3l — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2026

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