Amelia Hassett and Asia Boone are in rare company with their 3-point shooting

Coming into the season, Rhyne Howard was the Kentucky women’s basketball single-season leader in three-pointers made with 84. Howard’s record has been passed not once, but twice during the 2025-26 campaign.

Senior sharpshooters Amelia Hassett and Asia Boone now rank first and second, respectively, on the program’s single-season leaderboard. Hassett is up to 92 makes from deep, which leads the entire Southeastern Conference, while Boone isn’t far behind with 89 makes of her own — tied for second-most among all SEC players.

Hassett is shooting 37.1 percent from deep this season on 7.5 attempts per outing. Boone is at 36.2 percent on the same number of attempts. They’re the only pair of teammates in the entire country with 89 or more three-point makes this season. It wasn’t until recently that either player realized the history they were making.

But with the NCAA Tournament beginning in a few days, they’re not worried about who finishes with more makes. They just want to keep pushing each other, hopefully enough to keep the season alive. Kentucky is 8-1 this season when making 11 or more threes as a team.

“If my shot isn’t falling, she’s always coming up to me and encouraging me to keep going, keep shooting it, because that’s my job on the team. And that’s hers, too,” Boone said of Hassett on Wednesday. “So we’re just always encouraging each other. And that’s what sisters do. And that’s why we’re the best shooters.”

“We don’t really care who takes the (3-point shooting) title, who doesn’t,” Hassett added. “We’re just always there for each other.”

There is some friendly shooting competition between the two during practice, but it doesn’t go beyond that. Even when asked if she’s the best shooter on the team (and she is statistically), Hassett didn’t want to take the spotlight.

“I guess,” Hassett said with a laugh. “Coach (Kenny) Brooks would want me to say yes.”

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