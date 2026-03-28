Amelia Hassett is the 'unsung hero' that has propelled Kentucky to the Sweet 16

Oftentimes, it’s Clara Strack or Tonie Morgan who ends up being praised after a big-time win, and rightfully so. Teonni Key has been a big addition to the lineup with her physical frame and athleticism since she returned from injury, and Asia Boone has taken her shooting and overall game to another level since being inserted into the starting lineup. However, Amelia Hassett has earned some of those flowers as well.

Hassett has 98 threes on the season, which is actually the most in a single season in Kentucky women’s basketball history. However, she’s more than just an elite shooter. Even at 6-foot-4, Hassett is almost always tasked with guarding the best player on the other team.

“Amelia is our unsung hero,” Kenny Brooks said on Friday. “Not only does she shoot the basketball as well as she does, she actually plays and defends against the best defender all the time.”

With Hassett, Brooks has used the same confidence-building tool that he used to use with Georgia Amoore. When Hassett has ever questioned her ability, Brooks has been quick to remind her why she was brought to Kentucky in the first place.

“She comes out and she gives it her all,” Brooks continued. “She had a tremendous summer. Last year, I would ask her, ‘Who is the best shooter on the team,’ and she would say Georgia. I would say, ‘No, who is the best shooter on the team?’ She would answer my question with a question. She would say, ‘Me?’ This summer, she came in and I said, ‘Who is the best shooter on the team,’ and emphatically, with an exclamation point, she said ‘Me!”

“Every time she catches it, she gets an opportunity,” Brooks added. “She knows she has a green light. She has tremendous confidence — tremendous confidence from her teammates and her coaches. She’s a big plus, and I love coaching her every second of what she’s done, and I think she’s going to be a big part of our success continuing on.”

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