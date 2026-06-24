An Awkward NBA Draft between Jay Williams, Richard Jefferson, and a Couch

The NBA Draft did not include too many surprises. The star-studded class fell like expected dominoes in order. If you were looking for entertainment, you still got plenty of it on the ABC broadcast.

Disney went with a divide-and-conquer method of coverage. While the ESPN set struggled with audio problems, the folks on ABC battled with chemistry. Things haven’t been this awkward on live TV since Ben Watson and Peter Burns’ rat-a-tat.

Kenny “The Jet” Smith was a welcome presence in the production that was hosted by Kevin Negandhi. The Inside the NBA veteran is an expert on balancing fun with facts. It was needed because he was sitting between adversaries.

Once upon a time, Richard Jefferson lost a National Championship to Jay Williams. The former had 19 points and eight rebounds in the Metrodome, but Arizona was overmatched by one of Duke’s most talented teams in a 10-point win for the Blue Devils in 2001.

That was 25 years ago. Surely, they’ve moved past it, right? Well, probably not.

When clips from their NBA Draft night were played, each former player attempted to bust each other’s chops. That’s when things might have crossed a line or two.

Richard Jefferson: "They also didn't see the future coming, so they were cheering…"



Jay Williams: "Wow…"



Kenny Smith: "His career trajectory would've been a lot different if he didn't like motorcycles."



Jefferson: "I guess everybody that goes to Duke isn't that smart." https://t.co/eBT56Z8RTl pic.twitter.com/9dCmYORrpJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 24, 2026

Yeah, that was awkward. Did it stop them from trading barbs? Not at all.

When it was time for the 13th pick to be selected, Jefferson was already on the defense, rattling off other players like Kobe Bryant who had been taken in the same draft slot where he fell in 2001. The tension on the broadcast was palpable. Neither looked poised at all on TV. You could say the same for Lisa Salters, too.

This year, ABC decided to do the post-NBA Draft interviews differently. Instead of simply talking to the basketball player on stage, he was joined by his family on an overcrowded couch. The goal of the interviews was to get an emotional moment between parent and son. That happened for Yaxel Lindeborg, who is a natural behind the mic, but most conversations fell flat while Salters asked “How do you feel?” in 10 different ways. My personal favorite: “When did you decide you wanted to be an NBA Draft pick?”

I’m glad someone was brave enough to answer the age old question: “What if the nba draft couch was 20% too small ?” pic.twitter.com/z8256Ofd97 — KJ (@KJe11is) June 24, 2026

Yo! You know you're gonna have 6'6" to 7'3" folks in that set tonight and you got a couch sitting on the floor 😂 #NBA #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/8Bhxk7JxSz — Ryan Johnson (@doberman8u) June 24, 2026

The 2026 NBA Draft broadcast was not polished, but at least it was entertaining. That’s how some might describe Scott Van Pelt’s SportsCenter. Every year, he shares this rant after the NBA Draft, and every year, he’s still 100% correct.