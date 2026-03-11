An early game in Nashville? That's B.G. time.

The team looked a little tired as they rolled into Bridgestone Arena around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, a couple of Wildcats were all smiles and energy as they trailed the rest of the parade entering the arena. These two in particular looked ready to go from the moment they walked in.

One was Otega Oweh, as expected.

The other was Brandon Garrison.

In that moment, nearly two hours before tip-off, I thought it might be B.G. time.

Then, midway through the second half, with Kentucky clinging to a two-point lead over No. 16 seed LSU, the clock struck B.G.

First, Garrison bullied his way to the rim and nearly threw down a two-handed dunk over LSU’s Marquel Sutton, drawing a foul on the attempt. He missed the first free throw but made the second, extending Kentucky’s lead to three.

On the next possession, Garrison stepped out and let it fly from long range, draining his first three-pointer of the postseason. Big Blue Nation inside Bridgestone Arena erupted for the back-to-back offensive contributions from the polarizing big man.

He wasn’t done.

Garrison heat-checked on Kentucky’s next trip down the floor, once again drilling the long ball and sending BBN into a frenzy. LSU called a timeout to stop the run, but Garrison kept making plays, stealing the ball out of the timeout to set up two more Kentucky points.

The run, sparked by Garrison, gave Kentucky the nine-point cushion it needed to finish the game. The Tigers would try to fight back, but the margin was too big to overcome.

Garrison’s career day

More than his personal 7-0 run in the second half, Garrison played well the entire game, including early. He checked in to spell Malachi Moreno in the first half, playing 13 first-half minutes for six points, three rebounds, and two blocks before halftime.

He added 11 points in the second for a 17-point game in the SEC’s first round, his second-highest scoring output all year.

And when Kentucky needed someone to step up, it was B.G. time.