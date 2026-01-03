An early tip might be the best-case version for the Alabama trip

If Kentucky had to circle one road game and ask for a little help from the schedule-makers, this might be about as good as it gets. An 11 a.m. local tip in Tuscaloosa shouldn’t be the difference in winning or losing, but it does change the feel of one of the toughest trips Kentucky will make all season.

For starters, early games rarely bring a fully ramped-up crowd right at tip. There’s less time to pregame and build energy, and often a trickle of late arrivals once the ball is already in the air. Add in the fact that this is a Saturday, January 3 game, with students not fully back on campus yet, and it’s reasonable to expect Coleman Coliseum to take a little time to reach full volume for its marquee home game. That doesn’t mean quiet or empty, but it does mean Kentucky might get a chance to settle in before things get sideways too soon.

There’s also the emotional side of it. Alabama’s fan base is coming off a blowout Rose Bowl loss to Indiana on New Year’s Day, just two days earlier. Football always drives the mood around Tuscaloosa, and a season-ending loss in the quarterfinals of the CFP likely lingers. Basketball can help flip that energy, but fans who traveled to California are just getting back home, and a game before noon leaves very little time to reset on Saturday morning.

From Kentucky’s perspective, the early start helps in different ways. There’s no all-day waiting around in a hotel room for the first SEC road game, which many former players have said they prefer. You wake up and you go play. That matters to a team entering its first hostile SEC environment. This is also Kentucky’s first game in 10 days, a break that included experimental practices, two-a-days, and a chance to get bodies right. Jaland Lowe, in particular, enters his SEC debut after nearly two full weeks of rest.

There is value in getting tested by one of the SEC’s best early, too. Saturday will be the second time Kentucky has played at full speed with its entire roster available, and it comes against one of the biggest challenges on the rest of the schedule. Win or lose, you find out where you stand right away.

Most importantly, it beats a night game. Giving Tuscaloosa all day to ramp up is the last thing you want. If Kentucky is going to play Alabama on the road, an early tip might be the best-case version of the trip.

We’ll find out how much it matters in the morning. Go Cats.