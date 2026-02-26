An 'epic' foreign tour? Kentucky has 'something in the works'

A return to the GLOBL JAM in Toronto? The Bahamas, like the Wildcats experienced in 2022, 2018 and 2014? Ontario like 2010? Mark Pope’s 1996 national championship team had its own five-game tour in Italy back in the summer of ’95 — time to run it back in Venice? Kentucky has also been to Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Puerto Rico, among others. Maybe one of those?

Pope isn’t quite ready to reveal the location, but he did confirm that an ‘epic foreign tour’ is in the works for Big Blue Nation, three years removed from the program’s last summer trip.

“We do have something in the works,” he said during his weekly radio show on Wednesday. “We have a group that’s come to us and has invited us on what I think would be an epic foreign tour. So we’re in the works of trying to see if that can become a reality.”

Coming from experience, he knows just how important offseason trips can be for teams, especially when it comes to building chemistry and getting extra work in before the real stuff begins in the fall. His Wildcats went 4-1 in Italy back in August 1995, earning wins over Cagiva Varese, Venice River, Russia Dynamo and Siena while taking a loss to Montecatini — Rick Pitino got ejected in that one.

Any opportunity he can get to do something similar with his own team at Kentucky, he’s going to take it.

“It’s so good for teams. It’s an unbelievable experience for these young people,” he continued. “It helps bind your team together, so we’re excited about it.”

No hints quite yet on the destination — although Pope did say it’s somewhere he’s never been, so we can comfortably rule out a trip back to Italy. The rest of the details will have to wait until the tour is officially finalized.

Until then, BBN can get excited to potentially explore a new part of the world with the Cats.

“We haven’t quite got across the finish line, but I think it would be somewhere that I’ve never been, that I would absolutely love to go visit and spend some time,” Pope said.

Any guesses or selfish wishes? I’ll start packing my bag.