Colorado lands 4-star quarterback Andre Adams after Kentucky takes Jake Nawrot

Kentucky received some surprising news on Sunday when four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot decided to end his recruitment with a commitment to the Wildcats. That give Will Stein and his staff their first high school recruiting win at the sport’s most important position. The decision also continued some of the quarterback dominoes we are seeing across the college football landscape.

Another domino fell on Tuesday. A former Kentucky target is headed to the Big 12 to play for Coach Prime.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Andre Adams has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 185 QB from Nashville, TN chose the Buffaloes over Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Kentucky



“We Coming”⁰⁰https://t.co/WB1shueStr pic.twitter.com/csj87NhgHb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

Antioch (Tenn.) High standout Andre Adams picked the Buffs over Florida State, Virginia Tech, and others. The quarterback is the No. 165 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. A late visit to Boulder ultimately made the difference. Kentucky hosted Adams for three unofficial visits during the spring semester before taking a commitment from Nawrot before Adams was ready to announce. After postponing his scheduled April 11 announcement, the Greater Nashville native decided to commit to Colorado just two days later. During that small window, UK was able to close on Nawrot. Recruiting is never boring.

Kentucky’s wait for a quarterback is officially over. This program is all-in on Nawrot. Before that happened, the Wildcats were very much in the hunt for two of the prospects in the 2027 cycle. Quarterback recruiting has changed quickly for this program under Stein.

Inside Kentucky’s massive QB recruiting win and what it means for the program

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class