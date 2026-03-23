Andre Adams, One of UK's Top QB Targets, Sets Commitment Date

Recruiting is playing a much more prominent role during Kentucky Spring Football with Will Stein at the helm. Big names are traveling to Lexington to see what Stein is cooking, particularly big-name quarterbacks. One of them is Andre Adams, who is ready to make a decision.

Adams, a four-star quarterback from Nashville, tells Rivals’ Chad Simmons that he will announce his college decision on Saturday, April 11. His top five includes Kentucky, Oregon, Mississippi State, Memphis, and Virginia Tech.

Memphis is the only one of his finalists that he did not visit in the last month. He spoke with Jacob Polacheck after his trip to Kentucky.

“I have a great relationship with a lot of guys on the staff. They’re doing a great job of recruiting me,” Adams told KSR Plus. “I definitely feel like I could fit in perfectly fine. They do a lot of things that I would like to do in the offense. All three of those guys are right there in the quarterback room. The way they coach makes me think they’ll get the best out of me.”

Adams is the No. 165 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class and the 15th-ranked quarterback, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. In 2025, he threw for 3,417 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and just one interception while completing 71% of his passes. He also rushed for 855 yards and 13 more scores.

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Kentucky Hosting Another Elite QB Talent

Adams is not the only quarterback in Kentucky’s crosshairs. During the first week of spring practice, they also hosted Jake Nawrot and Israel Abrams, the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks in the country, respectively. Another talented quarterback will be on campus for Tuesday morning’s spring practice.

Davin Davidson was one of the biggest risers in the latest update to the Rivals300. The Florida native is the nation’s No. 11 quarterback and No. 120 overall prospect. A pair of Sunshine State schools, Florida and Miami, are considered at the top of the pecking order, with Auburn, Georgia, Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame also in the mix.

In the world of quarterback recruiting, the term “dominoes” gets thrown around often. When a school receives a commitment from a quarterback, its other targets start to fall in line and commit to their other suitors. In the past, Kentucky was farther down the line in this game of dominoes. Rivals’ Greg Smith believes Kentucky is higher on the pecking order in this game, it’s just difficult to discern which quarterback will get those dominoes to start falling.

“It’ll be interesting to see who ends up being the first one that jumps into that Kentucky quarterback spot, because somebody’s going to take it, then it’s going to start a massive domino effect, which is something you wouldn’t necessarily think we’d be talking about,” Smith said on the Rivals YouTube Channel.