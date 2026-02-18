Andrew Carr used his G League break to make an appearance at Rupp Arena

Much like the NBA, the G League is also in the midst of its annual week-long break for All-Star festivities. Andrew Carr used that as an opportunity to make his way back to Lexington.

The former Wildcat was featured as the “Y” at Rupp Arena during Kentucky’s game against Georgia on Tuesday night. The always-smiling Carr received a well-deserved ovation from the Big Blue Nation as he walked out to midcourt and embraced the love from fans. His appearance came at a perfect time in the game, too. Kentucky had just cut an eight-point Georgia lead down to two at the first media timeout of the second half.

Unfortunately, Carr’s return was ultimately spoiled by Kentucky’s upset loss to the Bulldogs. And considering UK only received 13 total points from its frontcourt in the defeat, head coach Mark Pope sure could have used one of those clutch moments we saw from Carr multiple times during his lone season as a Wildcat in 2024-25.

Carr clearly feels a real connection to Kentucky despite being in the state for about a year. After beginning his college career at Delaware for two seasons, followed by two more at Wake Forest, the 6-foot-11 forward only lists Kentucky men’s basketball in his social media bios. There likely isn’t any ill will from Carr towards his other previous schools, but if it weren’t for his time at UK, he might not be playing professional basketball in the capacity he is right now.

Carr even joked on the UK Countdown to Tipoff Show about the idea of coming back to Kentucky amid all the recent eligibility conversations with pros returning to college.

“I mean, I would love to (come back to UK). I would love to,” Carr said. “Unfortunately, I played over 150 college games, so I think I’ve exhausted all of my eligibility.”

After going undrafted last summer, Carr was picked up by the Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent for Summer League action. The franchise elected to keep him around for the 2025-26 campaign as a member of its G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. And he’s performed well, too. Through 21 games played in the regular season, Carr is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per outing on 50.7 percent shooting from the field with a 34 percent clip from deep for the Remix.

Come back to Lexington any time, Andrew. You’re always welcome here.