Andrew Harrison is undefeated against Louisville and wants to keep it that way in TBT

Andrew Harrison has never lost to Louisville, and he doesn’t want to start now, even in The Basketball Tournament.

Ahead of La Familia’s opening game vs. The Ville on Saturday, Kentucky’s former point guard reflected on the rivalry, which he first dipped his toe into almost 13 years ago. Kentucky beat Louisville in all three matchups while Harrison was in college, including the 2014 Sweet Sixteen in Indianapolis. Over a decade later, Harrison extended that streak in TBT when he and La Familia went into Freedom Hall and beat The Ville, a matchup that included a postgame fight, proof that the rivalry never dies.

La Familia and The Ville didn’t play each other in last year’s TBT, but on Saturday, the event will tip off with a best-of-three series between the two rivals. Game one will take place in Memorial Coliseum, game two at Freedom Hall, and if necessary, game three will return to Lexington.

“Yes, it does, of course,” Harrison said when asked if starting TBT with The Ville gives it some extra juice. “Never lost to them; don’t want to start now. They have a good team, but I mean, I feel like if we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re the best team in the tournament. It’s a few days away, so I’m not really feeling it yet. But definitely, Louisville is not a normal game. We’re gonna come and play as hard as we can and win. Do whatever we gotta do to win.”

Harrison and his twin brother Aaron experienced some of the rivalry’s biggest moments. They combined for 28 points, including 11 down the stretch while Julius Randle was battling cramps, to lead No. 18 Kentucky to the 73-66 upset over the No. 6 Cards in Rupp Arena in their first game vs. Louisville. In the second, Aaron hit the first of three game-winners to knock Rick Pitino’s Cards out of the Sweet 16, as sweet a Kentucky win over Louisville as this fan has experienced. The third was a defensive battle, No. 1 Kentucky coming out on top 58-50 at the KFC Yum! Center, just one of 38 victories for the legendary squad.

“When I got here, I had no idea about it,” Harrison, a Texas native, said of the Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry. “It’s definitely one of the biggest rivalries I’ve ever seen, and some of the best sports fans in the world — not just in America, in the world. I’ve been everywhere. I’ve never seen any like these fanbases. Let me say, I don’t know, [if saying they] hate each other is the perfect thing, but just root against each other.

“And I feel like just that blood boils over to the players and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, we don’t have any like personal vendetta. I hope all those guys are healthy and great and win every other game besides us.”

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The Harrison Twins and several of their former teammates jumped back into the rivalry in July 2024 with TBT. A record 13,506 people packed Freedom Hall for the quarterfinal matchup between La Familia vs. The Ville. Harrison and Chris Jones picked up technical fouls for a shoving match in the first quarter, but Harrison went on to hit several big shots down the stretch to help lift La Familia to the 70-61 overtime win. The drama continued after the buzzer sounded, with Chinanu Onuaku spitting on Nate Sestina, prompting a brawl between the two sides.

“I just remember the crowd,” Harrison said. “Honestly, it was so hectic. I remember just going into that last Elam ending, just trying to figure the game out. I remember after the game a lot too, with the spitting stuff. That rivalry never dies, and we’re coming straight at them.”

La Familia will play at least two games vs. The Ville over the next week. Harrison can’t wait for the atmosphere at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

“Oh, absolutely. I think it’s going to be rocking. My first year when we played Louisville was such an amazing atmosphere. That was amazing; we went to Louisville and played. So hopefully we can kind of redo that. We get to play them twice, or hopefully just twice, and we just get to win those first two games and get them out of there.”

You can be there to cheer La Familia on, starting Saturday at Memorial Coliseum (12 p.m. ET). Tickets are still available, but you can also watch it live on FOX. Until then, enjoy the highlights from the 2024 victory at Freedom Hall.

La Familia & The Ville’s Official Rosters

There has been a lot of roster movement for La Familia in the past 24 hours. Reid Travis (injury) and Quade Green (personal) are out, and Marcus Lee is in. Archie Goodwin is also not available for the first game due to a scheduling conflict.

Sources tell KSR that La Familia is still hoping to add a few big names before Saturday’s opener. Here is the roster as of Wednesday at noon. Jon Hood is serving as head coach, and Twany Beckham as general manager.

Name Position Height College Willie Cauley-Stein Center 7’0″ Kentucky Andrew Harrison Point Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Kahlil Whitney Small Forward 6’7″ Kentucky Archie Goodwin* Guard 6’5″ Kentucky DeAndre Liggins Shooting Guard 6’6″ Kentucky Marcus Lee Power Forward 6’11” Kentucky / Cal James Mainor-Bell Guard 6’0″ Talladega College Sean McNeil Guard 6’4″ West Virginia / Ohio State Chris Coffey Forward 6’7″ Georgetown College (KY) Darryl Morsell Guard 6’2″ Maryland / Marquette * Not available for Game 1

The Ville is down a player too. Edgar Sosa will no longer participate due to the birth of his child. Malik Williams will join the team once the NBA Summer League is over. The Ville is organized by Russ Smith and coached by former Cardinals guard Michael Baffour (2012-13).

Jae’Lyn Withers (2020-23)

David Johnson (2019–21)

Malik Williams (2017-22)

Ray Spalding (2015–18)

Trey Lewis (2015-16)

Jaylen Johnson (2014-17)

Chris Jones (2013-14)

Montrezl Harrell (2012-15)

Angel Nunez (2011-13)

Russ Smith (2010-14)

Alex Matthews (University of Texas Permian Basin)

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