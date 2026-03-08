Andrija Jelavic disagrees with Mark Pope on Kentucky's fatigue

After Kentucky‘s loss at Texas A&M earlier in the week and many times before then, Mark Pope admitted that his team struggles with fatigue. It’s been a common problem all year in Pope’s eyes, especially with a thin bench, and he said in College Station that “these Saturday–Tuesday turnarounds have been a little bit challenging for us with our limited roster size right now.”

Andrija Jelvaic doesn’t see it that way

When asked whether he, too, believes the short turnarounds are an issue for the Wildcats, Jelavic shared the opposite opinion.

“No. It’s not,” he replied. “Everyone plays at the same pace that we do. Everyone plays Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. That’s not the problem.”

Jelavic started on Senior Day against the Gators, playing 21 minutes in the loss. He scored seven points and hauled in four rebounds. In his postgame comments, he also shared his perspective on why the offense looks so disconnected for long stretches of the game. One of his reasons was the team’s immaturity.

“Some guys don’t touch the ball for 2-3 minutes, and they just need to be mature, not be childish. Know the game will come to them and not force it.”

Andrija Jelavic on stints where Kentucky feels "disconnected" on the court:



"Some guys don't touch the ball for 2-3 minutes, and they just need to be mature, not be childish. Know the game will come to them and not force it." — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 8, 2026

Things go well, he said, “when we play for each other, when we make the extra pass, the extra move, we always get wide open, shoot three, layups, and that’s just what makes us dangerous. And defensively, I feel like we were physically defensively good, but they were hitting some shots in the first half, but defensively, you just need to have will and physicality, and that’s it.”

Hear more from Jelavic and Mo Dioubate in their postgame interviews with KSR.

