Andrija Jelavić is embracing the ups and downs of his first college season

Throughout the course of his debut college season, Andrija Jelavić went from being a rotational piece to being removed from the lineup altogether to finishing the year as a starter. It was a challenge from start to finish, one that he embraced and believes will make him a better player in the long run.

“I feel like it was the same as the season,” Jelavić said of his play at Kentucky in 2025-26 after losing in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. “A lot of ups and downs, some months played good, some months didn’t even play. It was a lot of ups and downs and I think a player should always have a season like that, just to fight through the adversity sometimes. Making a place for himself and making him work even harder.

“I wanted to of course play better than I played this season but it was my first season, I had some good experiences and I hope to have a great second year.”

Jelavić came off the bench in his first 10 games as a Wildcat, seeing double-digit minutes in all of them while averaging six points and 4.3 rebounds per outing on 47.3 percent shooting. During that stretch, the 6-foot-11 sophomore was best remembered for his defensive effort on future NBA lottery pick Caleb Wilson (who shot 5-19 from the field) against North Carolina. Jelavić also posted 11 points against Eastern Illinois and 10 more against NC Central as he looked to find his footing after playing professionally in Europe.

But immediately after his performance against NC Central, he went on to appear in just one of Kentucky’s next five games. Jelavić sat out against Indiana and St. John’s before playing seven minutes against Bellarmine, only to be relegated to the bench once again to kick off SEC play against Alabama and Missouri. Jayden Quaintance making his college debut was a big reason why he was moved to the bench.

But Jelavić stayed ready, and head coach Mark Pope eventually called on the Croatian big man — this time to fill in as a starter once Quaintance went out for good. Jelavić started the final 20 games of Kentucky’s season, averaging 5.5 points and four rebounds in 16.2 minutes on 48.4 percent shooting.

The three-point shooting never truly came around (30.4 percent as a starter), and his playing time dipped in the second halves of games near the end of the season, but he found ways to make an impact on the glass and in the paint. He shot 66.7 percent on two-pointers and graded out as an above-average rebounder. Jelavić ended up posting a positive plus/minus (+3, per CBB Analytics) whenever he was on the floor for UK against SEC competition.

“The first college season, you’ll face adversity every time, especially when you play basketball for a college like Kentucky,” he said. “Here, every win is the greatest and every loss is the worst. The experience when you’re down or lose is just to get to the gym, fix it, and fight through the adversity; that’s the biggest experience I had this season.”

Jelavić would have preferred to put together a more efficient and effective 2025-26 campaign. But now he has an entire offseason to better himself with two more years of college eligibility to work with. Whether or not that time will be spent at Kentucky is yet to be seen.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t want to talk right now about that, it’s all about the moment,” Jelavić said when asked if he plans to return to UK. “But I hope so.”

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