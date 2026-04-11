Andrija Jelavic pens heartfelt goodbye to Kentucky fans after Ohio State commitment

Andrija Jelavic‘s time as a Kentucky Wildcat is over, the 6’11” Croatian forward committing to Ohio State last night; however, his time in Lexington left an impact.

After news of his move to Columbus broke, Jelavic posted a heartfelt goodbye to Kentucky fans on his Instagram story. In an age of formulaic farewell messages and graphics, this one felt pretty genuine.

“Dear Big Blue Nation,

I know all of you might currently have mixed feelings about me, but I do not have mixed feelings about you. I love every single one of you, and I thank you for all the love and support you gave me this year. You have not just been incredible fans every game, no matter was it at home or on the road, but you have been even more incredible people outside the court. It would not feel right to just leave without letting you know how much I appreciate and love you and will forever.

“This program was always destined for greatness and that will never change because it is in great hands with Coach Pope and the rest of the amazing coaching staff.

“Thank you for everything, BBN. AJ4”

Jelavic came to Kentucky after two seasons playing professionally for Mega Superbet in Belgrade, Serbia, where he was considered one of the top players in his age group. This season, he averaged 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game, starting the final 20 games, finishing with four double-figure scoring performances along with 12 outings of five-plus boards.

“I feel like it was the same as the season,” Jelavić said of his play this year after Kentucky’s loss to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “A lot of ups and downs, some months played good, some months didn’t even play. It was a lot of ups and downs, and I think a player should always have a season like that, just to fight through the adversity sometimes. Making a place for himself and making him work even harder.

“I wanted to of course play better than I played this season, but it was my first season, I had some good experiences and I hope to have a great second year.”

Jelavic’s first year of college basketball was an adjustment, but he has the tools to be a good player and two years of eligibility to develop. Always one to speak his mind (remember when he shot down Mark Pope’s claims that fatigue was an issue?), it’s nice to hear that Jelavic has a soft spot for BBN after a year in Lexington. Ohio State is getting a good one.

Kentucky’s outgoing transfers

Seven players from Kentucky’s 2025-26 roster entered the transfer portal. So far, three of them have chosen their next destinations. Jelavic is headed to Ohio State, Collin Chandler to Utah, and Denzel Aberdeen to Florida, although the latter will require a waiver to be eligible for a fifth season.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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