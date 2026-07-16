Andy Beshear doesn't like Barnhart's revised deal any more than the original

The band of knuckleheads against Mitch Barnhart’s retirement package still includes Kentucky’s governor. Andy Beshear was outspoken about Barnhart’s original golden-parachute deal, the one with a made-up job as Executive in Residence of the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. Soon after Beshear’s comments in April, Barnhart and Kentucky scrapped the highly criticized arrangement, with Barnhart retiring instead.

Then last week, Jon Hale of the Herald-Leader broke the story that Barnhart will still receive over $3 million in his post-athletic-director life. UK said the money will come from private funds, not the university’s budget.

Beshear isn’t a fan of that deal, either.

Again, from Jon Hale and his excellent reporting on this, Beshear was critical of Barnhart’s latest agreement.

“(That’s) $3 million that could otherwise go to helping students, to better paying faculty, to doing research that could cure that next disease that’s afflicting one of our people,” Beshear said. “I don’t have anything against Mitch Barnhart. Met him, know him, but this is a lot of money. I know that there’s this argument that oh, the president’s going to raise it, it’s not state funds. Well, that’s money the president isn’t raising for the University of Kentucky, for students, and the rest.”

Barnhart will be paid from Capilouto’s private money pot in four installments, plus an additional $40,000 annual salary to help the university with fundraising, which is ironic.

$760,000 on January 1, 2027

$760,000 on January 1, 2028

$760,000 on January 1, 2029

$780,000 on December 31, 2029

To Beshear’s point, Capilouto should be out raising money for, you know, the university.

[The Herald-Leader: Andy Beshear upset with Mitch Barnhart’s $3.2M retirement agreement from UK]