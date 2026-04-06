Angel Reese is teaming up with Rhyne Howard in Atlanta

Coming off the best regular-season finish in franchise history, the Atlanta Dream is looking to take another step forward.

And this is the type of move that can make a deep postseason possible. On Monday morning, news broke that the Chicago Sky will trade two-time All-Star Angel Reese to the Dream, where she’ll team up alongside former Kentucky great Rhyne Howard. Atlanta now has a trio of 2025 All-Stars on the roster, which also includes Allisha Gray.

In return for Reese, the Dream will ship off a couple of important picks to Chicago: a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick. The Sky will attach a 2028 second-round pick swap to Reese for the Dream. Reese’s time with the Sky did not exactly end on a positive note; this move feels like a mutual parting of ways.

Breaking: Angel Reese is being traded to the Atlanta Dream. The Dream are trading a 2027 first-round pick and 2028 first-round pick to the Chicago Sky for the two-time All-Star and 2028 second-round swap rights, sources tell @kendra__andrews.



Prime Video first reported that the… pic.twitter.com/D0g0MvR1hm — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2026

This is significant news in the WNBA world, one that has fans questioning the decision by Chicago’s front office despite Reese’s public displeasure with the organization. Reese was a three-time All-American during her college days at Maryland and LSU, leading the Tigers to the 2023 national championship. The 6-foot-3 forward has not skipped a beat since the Sky drafted her 7th overall in the 2024 Draft.

Reese finished 12th in MVP voting as a rookie and second in Rookie of the Year voting while making her first All-Star team. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per outing as a rookie for the Sky in 2024. Reese was named an All-Star once again in 2025 after posting per-game averages of 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds. She upped her field goal percentage from 39.1 percent in year one to 45.8 percent in year two. Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game during both of her professional seasons.

She now joins an Atlanta team that went 30-14 last season under first-year head coach Karl Smesko. But the Dream lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year despite career seasons from Howard and Gray, who both finished top 10 in MVP voting. Atlanta has been able to keep its core group together going into the 2026 season, and Reese should only help the team’s chances of making a run to the WNBA Finals.