Another 10-loss season. That's four in a row.
With a 75-74 loss at Auburn, Kentucky’s record dropped to 17-10 on the season and 8-6 in the SEC. There are four games left on the schedule, and Kentucky is projected to win only one of them. KenPom predicts a win at South Carolina on Tuesday, followed by three losses (Vanderbilt, at Texas A&M, and Florida).
No matter how the rest of the year plays out, Kentucky already has a double-digit-loss season, Mark Pope’s second after a 24-12 record in 2024-25. It’s also the fourth straight 10-loss year for the program including postseason games, or the third 10-loss regular season in four years.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Pope's hallway rant
Pope blasts officials behind closed doors
- 2Breaking
Auburn 75, UK 74
Auburn wins on last-second tip-in
- 3New
Baseball
wins series vs. Evansville
- 4New
Ramadan Mo
Mo Dioubate fasting for Ramadan
- 5Hot
Staff Predictions
for UK at Auburn
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The last time Kentucky had four consecutive 10-loss seasons? Tubby Smith’s last two years and Billy G’s only two years, considered one of the worst stretches of Kentucky Basketball.
|REGULAR SEASON
|OVERALL
|COACH
|2005-06
|19-11
|22-13
|Tubby Smith
|2006-07
|20-10
|22-12
|Tubby Smith
|2007-08
|18-11
|18-13
|Billy Gillispie
|2008-09
|19-12
|22-14
|Billy Gillispie
|REGULAR SEASON
|OVERALL
|COACH
|2022-23
|21-10
|22-12
|John Calipari
|2023-24
|23-8
|23-10
|John Calipari
|2024-25
|21-10
|24-12
|Mark Pope
|2025-26
|17-10
|Mark Pope
First three-game losing streak since 2020-21
In addition to the 10-loss record, Kentucky dropped three straight games for the first time in five years. John Calipari’s 2020-21 team, the one that won only nine games, was the last group to lose three straight in a Kentucky uniform. The 2025-26 Wildcats join them, losing to Florida, Georgia, and Auburn after a run of eight wins in nine games.
SEC Standings
- Florida: 12-2 (21-6)
- Alabama: 10-4 (20-7)
- Arkansas: 10-4 (20-7)
- Tennessee: 10-4 (20-7)
- Texas A&M: 9-5 (19-8)
- Vanderbilt: 8-6 (21-6)
- Missouri: 8-6 (18-9)
- Kentucky: 8-6 (17-10)
- Texas: 8-6 (17-10)
- Georgia: 7-7 (19-8)
- Auburn: 6-8 (15-12)
- Mississippi State: 5-9 (13-14)
- Oklahoma: 3-11 (13-14)
- South Carolina: 3-11 (12-15)
- Ole Miss: 3-11 (11-16)
- LSU: 2-12 (14-13)
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard