Another 10-loss season. That's four in a row.

Drew Franklin41 minutes ago

With a 75-74 loss at Auburn, Kentucky’s record dropped to 17-10 on the season and 8-6 in the SEC. There are four games left on the schedule, and Kentucky is projected to win only one of them. KenPom predicts a win at South Carolina on Tuesday, followed by three losses (Vanderbilt, at Texas A&M, and Florida).

No matter how the rest of the year plays out, Kentucky already has a double-digit-loss season, Mark Pope’s second after a 24-12 record in 2024-25. It’s also the fourth straight 10-loss year for the program including postseason games, or the third 10-loss regular season in four years.

The last time Kentucky had four consecutive 10-loss seasons? Tubby Smith’s last two years and Billy G’s only two years, considered one of the worst stretches of Kentucky Basketball.


REGULAR SEASONOVERALLCOACH
2005-0619-1122-13Tubby Smith
2006-0720-1022-12Tubby Smith
2007-0818-1118-13Billy Gillispie
2008-0919-1222-14Billy Gillispie

REGULAR SEASONOVERALLCOACH
2022-2321-1022-12John Calipari
2023-2423-823-10John Calipari
2024-2521-1024-12Mark Pope
2025-2617-10Mark Pope

First three-game losing streak since 2020-21

In addition to the 10-loss record, Kentucky dropped three straight games for the first time in five years. John Calipari’s 2020-21 team, the one that won only nine games, was the last group to lose three straight in a Kentucky uniform. The 2025-26 Wildcats join them, losing to Florida, Georgia, and Auburn after a run of eight wins in nine games.

SEC Standings

  • Florida: 12-2 (21-6)
  • Alabama: 10-4 (20-7)
  • Arkansas: 10-4 (20-7)
  • Tennessee: 10-4 (20-7)
  • Texas A&M: 9-5 (19-8)
  • Vanderbilt: 8-6 (21-6)
  • Missouri: 8-6 (18-9)
  • Kentucky: 8-6 (17-10)
  • Texas: 8-6 (17-10)
  • Georgia: 7-7 (19-8)
  • Auburn: 6-8 (15-12)
  • Mississippi State: 5-9 (13-14)
  • Oklahoma: 3-11 (13-14)
  • South Carolina: 3-11 (12-15)
  • Ole Miss: 3-11 (11-16)
  • LSU: 2-12 (14-13)

2026-02-21