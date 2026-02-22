Another 10-loss season. That's four in a row.

With a 75-74 loss at Auburn, Kentucky’s record dropped to 17-10 on the season and 8-6 in the SEC. There are four games left on the schedule, and Kentucky is projected to win only one of them. KenPom predicts a win at South Carolina on Tuesday, followed by three losses (Vanderbilt, at Texas A&M, and Florida).

No matter how the rest of the year plays out, Kentucky already has a double-digit-loss season, Mark Pope’s second after a 24-12 record in 2024-25. It’s also the fourth straight 10-loss year for the program including postseason games, or the third 10-loss regular season in four years.

The last time Kentucky had four consecutive 10-loss seasons? Tubby Smith’s last two years and Billy G’s only two years, considered one of the worst stretches of Kentucky Basketball.



REGULAR SEASON OVERALL COACH 2005-06 19-11 22-13 Tubby Smith 2006-07 20-10 22-12 Tubby Smith 2007-08 18-11 18-13 Billy Gillispie 2008-09 19-12 22-14 Billy Gillispie



REGULAR SEASON OVERALL COACH 2022-23 21-10 22-12 John Calipari 2023-24 23-8 23-10 John Calipari 2024-25 21-10 24-12 Mark Pope 2025-26 17-10 Mark Pope

First three-game losing streak since 2020-21

In addition to the 10-loss record, Kentucky dropped three straight games for the first time in five years. John Calipari’s 2020-21 team, the one that won only nine games, was the last group to lose three straight in a Kentucky uniform. The 2025-26 Wildcats join them, losing to Florida, Georgia, and Auburn after a run of eight wins in nine games.

