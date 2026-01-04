Another Former SEC Offensive Lineman is Visiting Kentucky

Kentucky is in the hunt for offensive linemen in the transfer portal. The Wildcats have already gotten a couple on campus in the first days of the transfer portal period. Another big man is on the way.

KSR has learned that Olaus Alinen is expected in Lexington for an official visit on Sunday. Following his time at Kentucky, the former Alabama offensive lineman will visit Auburn. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Alinen took an atypical road to SEC football. He’s originally from Pori, Finland. His father, Klaus, played football in NFL Europe and spent a season on the Falcons’ practice squad. Ahead of Olaus’ junior year of high school, he emigrated to the States, landing at a prep school in Connecticut. The 6-6, 322-pound athlete quickly caught the attention of scouts and ascended the recruiting rankings as a consensus Top-200 talent, picking Alabama over Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Even though the rankings were bullish on Alinen’s size and athleticism, it’s clear he needed some time to develop against top-level talent. After redshirting during his first season, he spent the last two logging snaps on special teams and rotating in as a reserve offensive lineman. According to PFF, he’s logged 165 snaps over his three-year career.

He was listed as an offensive tackle at Alabama, but he may be more well-suited for guard. Even though he lacks a lot of reps, he’s a big body who came from a big-time program. The Big Blue Wall needs some help from the transfer portal, and they may receive it from a fierce Finn.

Sunday’s Visit List

Alinen is not the only unexpected addition. Elon quarterback Landen Clark initially planned on arriving to Kentucky on Monday. KSR has learned that he is making his way to Lexington this afternoon. This fall, Clark was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given annually to the nation’s top FCS freshman, after he threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns, and rushed for 614 yards and 11 scores.

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185

Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322

Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186

