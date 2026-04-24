Another former Wildcat hopped into the transfer portal ahead of the deadline

Add another former Kentucky player to the transfer portal this offseason.

On3’s Pete Nakos broke the news on Thursday that Central Florida forward Jordan Burks has entered his name into the portal. Although the transfer window officially closed on Tuesday at midnight, school compliance offices have up to 48 hours to process last-minute entries. Burks is coming off a breakout campaign with the Knights, which made the 2026 NCAA Tournament, averaging 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and one steal in 28.2 minutes per outing on 45.5 percent shooting.

Now searching for his fourth school in four years, Burks will have one year of eligibility remaining going into the 2025-26 season. On3 ranks the Alabama native as the 424th-best player and the 73rd-best small forward to enter this name into the portal this offseason.

NEW: UCF forward Jordan Burks has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Burks averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season. https://t.co/MorD1lSVIl pic.twitter.com/KzQSCwGdrw — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 23, 2026

Burks spent his true freshman season at Kentucky for the 2023-24 season. He was a late addition to John Calipari‘s final squad in Lexington, showing flashes of potential along the way. The 6-foot-8 forward appeared in 20 games for the Wildcats, averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per outing on 60 percent shooting. He was best remembered for his 13-point, five-rebound performance in a blowout road win over Vanderbilt, where he shot 6-6 from the field in 15 minutes.

But once Calipari left for Arkansas, Burks hit the portal, landing at Georgetown for the 2024-25 season. He was productive as a key rotational piece for the Hoyas, posting per-game averages of 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes. He started 11 of his 34 games played while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Burks transferred again last season, where he had a breakout season in the Big 12 for UCF. He even shot 37.3 percent on 4.9 three-point attempts per game throughout 2025-26.

A possible return to Kentucky has not been floated publicly, but a quick search of his name online will show you that Arkansas fans believe a reunion with Calipari is on the table.

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