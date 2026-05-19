Ansley Almonor is a champion in Finland (but can't sing along with his teammates)

Over in Finland, Salon Vilpas made easy work of Kataja in the finals of the Korisliiga playoffs, winning 100-69 to claim Vilpas’ second-ever championship. Why do we care in Kentucky, you ask? Because former Wildcat Ansley Almonor scored eight points for the Vikings in the championship game, including two 3-pointers that we can only assume came from the corner. That’s his spot after all.

Almonor signed with Salon Vilpas last August after playing for La Familia in The Basketball Tournament last summer. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 2025-26, while playing the second-most minutes (27.5 mpg) and shooting 42.6% from 3 in Finland.

Over on Instagram, Almonor shared a video from the locker room after the game, showing his teammates singing in unison during the celebration.

“IDK what they sayin lmfaoooooo.”

Ansley Almonor just won a championship in Finland.



The language barrier isn't slowing down his celebration.. pic.twitter.com/IWPdw9Mgof — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) May 19, 2026

Congratulations to Almonor and the Vikings. Maybe he’ll run it back with La Familia? He hit a game-winner last year.