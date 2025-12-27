Anthony Davis is a 'significant trade target' ahead of February deadline

One of the greatest Kentucky Wildcats of all time was involved in one of the worst NBA trades of all time this time last year, the Dallas Mavericks moving a 25-year-old generational athlete in Luka Doncic without warning to the Los Angeles Lakers for a 31-year-old future Hall of Famer in Anthony Davis.

It was nothing against Davis, now a 10-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA member, who made the NBA 75th Anniversary Team as one of the top 75 players in league history. He’s just on the wrong side of 30 and constantly injured — he’s quite literally dealing with a right groin strain as we speak after going down on Christmas — compared to Doncic, who is already a five-time All-NBA First Team member and just now entering his prime, turning 27 on February 28.

That trade ultimately got Dallas GM Nico Harrison fired last month. Now, co-interim GMs Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi, are already exploring Davis trades ahead of this year’s deadline on Feb. 5.

“Davis, a significant trade target, will be evaluated daily,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said Friday after announcing the minor groin strain. “Mavs have taken a cautious approach with injuries, specifically for Davis, and will continue to do so.”

The issue is that the former Wildcat signed a three-year, $175.4 million deal with the Lakers back in 2023, meaning he’s making $54M this season, $58M next and $63M the year after. An expensive extension starting in 2028-29 as a 35-year-old with availability issues would also likely be required for any team making a move on Davis, who is currently averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.9 minutes per contest for the Mavericks.

Who would be willing to take all of that on? Two teams have reportedly emerged as interested suitors, according to Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime.

The first would be the Atlanta Hawks.

“Sources tell me that the Atlanta Hawks remain very intrigued with the possibility of acquiring Anthony Davis via a trade,” Haynes reported. “Out of all of the suitors out there that are interested, the Hawks possess a pretty attractive asset package that could make things interesting. … If a deal was able to materialize between the Hawks and Dallas Mavericks, I was told it would not involve Trae Young. Dallas would likely want expiring deals, young assets and picks — and probably likely to include the No. 1 pick from last year, Zaccharie Risacher.”

Elsewhere, keep an eye on the Golden State Warriors.

“I was told they are contemplating making a case to acquire Anthony Davis, as well,” he continued. “I was told Dallas is not that fascinated with Golden State has on its books. If the Golden State Warriors really did want to make a true play at Anthony Davis, they would likely have to acquire some more assets or involve another team.”

Davis, now in his 14th season in the NBA, has averaged 24.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 803 career games. He’s hit the 70-game mark just once since 2018, suiting up in 76 outings for the Lakers in 2023-24.

When he’s on the floor, he’s among the best to ever play as an MVP-level talent — but that when is doing quite a bit of heavy lifting. Quite the commitment for teams pushing for the Kentucky legend at the deadline.