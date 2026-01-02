Villanova safety Anthony Hawkins will visit Kentucky

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday. Kentucky’s new coaching staff is now getting targets on campus and will look to secure some commitments quickly as a big roster build is underway. KSR reported on some of the initial reporters when the clocked reached midnight. Now we know of another early visitor.

KSR has learned that Villanova safety Anthony Hawkins will visit UK from Jan. 4-5. The safety will also make stops at Iowa and Wisconsin.

The DMV native spent two years in the FCS at Villanova. Anthony Hawkins took a redshirt season in 2024 before becoming a starter as a redshirt freshman on a team that made it all the way to the FCS semifinals before falling to Illinois State. Hawkins finished the season with 59 tackles, four tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, and two interceptions. Hawkins played over 800 snaps and spent some time playing some nickel. That positional versatility along with multiple years of eligibility will be attractive to power conference programs.

Kentucky currently has just five scholarship players in the safety room. For a new defense under Jay Bateman that will play three safeties on pretty much every snap, the program had to address this position in the portal. Multiple additions are likely needed. A key target has emerged.

We’re now up to 14 Kentucky players expected to hit the transfer portal. The portal window officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

DL Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

WR Montavin Quisenberry

QB Cutter Boley

