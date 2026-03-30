Anwar Stewart Thrilled to Still be at Kentucky: "I Bleed Blue"

The Kentucky football program went through an offseason transformation. The Wildcats added 34 new players in January with a new head coach in command. Will Stein brought in new technology, a new strength staff, and two dozen new coaches. There has been one constant: Anwar Stewart.

A few staffers stuck around for the transition, but Stewart is Mark Stoops‘ only position coach who will see the first year of the Stein era. Why was the defensive line coach compelled to stay in Lexington?

“I bleed blue. I really do. I love it,” Stewart said after Saturday’s spring practice. “Coach Stein got here, he sat down and talked to me. When he said that he needed me to stay, it was a no-brainer for me. I love Kentucky. I played here. There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like Big Blue Nation. I’m blessed.”

Long before he got into coaching, Stewart was a standout on the defensive line at Kentucky. From 1996-99, he tallied 64 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight sacks. His most memorable moment as a Cat actually happened on special teams. He recovered a blocked field goal and returned it for a touchdown in Kentucky’s 40-34 overtime victory over Alabama in 1997, just the program’s second-ever victory over the Crimson Tide.

After his time in Lexington, Stewart played professionally for 13 years in the CFL, where he won four Grey Cups. Stewart logged a couple of years as a graduate assistant in 2017 and ’18, then returned to Kentucky as the defensive line coach in 2020.

“There’s nothing like it. I’m very fortunate to still be here and want to continue to build and push Coach Stein’s vision,” said Stewart.

Kentucky Prioritized Returners on the D-Line

When Will Stein was tasked to build a new roster, he sought out big-name players in the transfer portal to add to the offensive line. He didn’t have to look far to fill out the defensive line.

“You gotta recruit the building,” Stewart said. “We got some really good young men, we got some really good players, and we didn’t want those guys going anywhere because we know we’re really close. We’re really close to getting to the next level, getting to the Playoffs, so we had to keep all of those guys. We were fortunate enough to do that. We brought in some other guys to come in and build the nucleus, and that spells success. We just want every day to continue to get better.”

Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace was one of the Cats’ top priorities. The defensive end led the team in tackles for loss (7) and sacks (3.5). Jay Bateman made it abundantly clear that Kentucky needed him to stay out of the transfer portal, traveling to Cincinnati to meet with Humphrey-Grace the day after Texas A&M lost to Miami in the CFB Playoff.

Bateman pitched an aggressive style, one that’s enticing to Humphrey-Grace. Stewart is relying on the pass rusher to take another step forward in 2026.

“As he goes, we’re gonna go,” said Kentucky’s defensive line coach.

Playing alongside Tavion Gadson, one of the most defensive tackles in the SEC from a year ago, Kentucky has the right pieces to win battles in the game of trench warfare.

“Those two are the leaders. Those are the young men last year who performed very well for us, and now we gotta take it to the next level,” said Stewart.